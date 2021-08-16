Current Cardiff caretaker manager Steve Morison is the heavy odds-on favourite to be named as the club's next permanent manager.

The ex-Millwall front man has overseen three of the Bluebirds' games, winning one, drawing one and losing the other following the sacking of Mick McCarthy. Morison's results have come against Stoke (3-3), QPR (0-1) and Huddersfield (2-1), though the underlying numbers suggest they were perhaps fortunate to get those results.

Across his three games in charge, Cardiff have averaged a paltry 0.84 expected goals for (xGF per game) while allowing 1.10 xGA (Expeccted Goals Against) per game. For comparison, under McCarthy, the Bluebirds averaged 1.31 xGF and 1.30 xGA per game.

Next Cardiff manager odds (via Sky Bet) 1/5 - Steve Morison

5/1 - Michael Flynn

10/1 - Michael Beale

16/1 - Neil Warnock

18/1 - Jody Morris

22/1 - Craig Bellamy, Robert Page Odds correct at 1200 (11/11/2021)

Former Newport boss Michael Flynn, who is odds-on to be the next Barnsley manager, is the next man in the betting, before Michael Beale, who was Steven Gerrard's assistant at Rangers. Neil Warnock has previous managing Cardiff, and is recently out of a job having been sacked by Middlesbrough. He guided the Bluebirds to the Premier League in 2017/18 before suffering relegation the following season.