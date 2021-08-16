Sporting Life
Neil Warnock has left Middlesbrough

Neil Warnock departs Middlesbrough after West Brom draw

By Sporting Life
19:38 · SAT November 06, 2021

Neil Warnock left Middlesbrough by mutual consent moments after his side earned a 1-1 draw with West Brom at The Hawthorns.

Warnock earlier this week clocked up a record-breaking 1,602 games as a manager but has now departed the Championship club.

A Boro statement read: “Middlesbrough FC have parted company with manager Neil Warnock by mutual consent.

“The decision was reached after talks between the two parties and Neil leaves the club with the best wishes of all.

“Neil joined the club in June 2020 when he initially came in for our final eight games and secured our Sky Bet Championship status on the final day of the season.

“He also managed the club during the unprecedented and challenging season of 2020/21 when games were played behind closed doors.

“Neil’s assistants Kevin Blackwell and Ronnie Jepson will also depart the club.

“The club would like to place on record its thanks to Neil and his staff for all their hard work during their time with us.”

Josh Coburn had given the visitors, on the back of two defeats, the lead in a drab first half where both sides struggled to fashion openings.

But Grady Diangana bagged a second-half equaliser to earn West Brom a share of the spoils.

FOOTBALL TIPS