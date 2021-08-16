“The decision was reached after talks between the two parties and Neil leaves the club with the best wishes of all.

Warnock earlier this week clocked up a record-breaking 1,602 games as a manager but has now departed the Championship club.

“Neil joined the club in June 2020 when he initially came in for our final eight games and secured our Sky Bet Championship status on the final day of the season.

“He also managed the club during the unprecedented and challenging season of 2020/21 when games were played behind closed doors.

“Neil’s assistants Kevin Blackwell and Ronnie Jepson will also depart the club.

“The club would like to place on record its thanks to Neil and his staff for all their hard work during their time with us.”

Josh Coburn had given the visitors, on the back of two defeats, the lead in a drab first half where both sides struggled to fashion openings.

But Grady Diangana bagged a second-half equaliser to earn West Brom a share of the spoils.