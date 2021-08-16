Michael Flynn has been backed in to odds-on to be named the next Barnsley manager, with current caretaker manager Joseph Laumann the second favourite.

Flynn resigned from his role as Newport manager in early October after four years with the club. He led the Exiles to two Sky Bet League Two play-off finals but they were beaten in both.

Next Barnsley manager odds (odds via Sky Bet) 10/11 - Michael Flynn

3/1 - Joseph Laumann

7/2 - Hannes Wolf

12/1 - Alexander Blessin

16/1 - Martin Devaney, Paul Warne

20/1 - Alex Neil, Luis Boa Morte, Mick McCarthy Odds correct at 1100 (11/11/21)

Flynn has proven he can manage a smaller club with a smaller budget and be competitive at a lower level, so a move to a Championship club in a similar situation would likely suit. Second favourite is Barnsley's current caretaker manager and former assistant to Valerien Ismael and Markus Schopp, Joseph Laumann. Laumann oversaw Barnsley's first win in 14 league games with victory over Derby before the international break, but followed that up with a defeat at home to fellow relegation candidates Hull. Hannes Wolf is also in the mix. Wolf earned promotion from 2. Bundesliga with Stuttgart before being sacked the following campaign.

He has since been hired and fired by Hamburg SV and Genk, with his most recent role in the dugout coming as Bayer Leverkusen caretaker manager, in which he won three of eight games. Alexander Blessin is fourth favourite and a longer price. He currently manages Oostende in Belgium having come through the coaching ranks at RB Leipzig. Barnsley sit second from bottom of the Championship and four points from safety after 17 games played, so safety is the priority of whoever is appointed.