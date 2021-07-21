Gareth Bale next club odds: Cardiff cut into 5/4 favourites to sign Real Madrid star

After initially being as big as 16/1, Cardiff are now the clear favourites to sign Real Madrid superstar Gareth Bale.
Bale's time at Real Madrid has certainly been tumultuous, and after spending last season on loan at Tottenham, the Wales captain looks to be eyeing up a permanent return to Britain, and more specifically, to his native Wales.
Bale initially struggled for game time at Spurs last season, with Jose Mourinho questioning his fitness levels, but the Welshman still managed 11 goals from a total of 1012 minutes, and provided two assists.
After producing a couple of sublime performances for Wales at Euro 2020, it was a surprise to hear rumours of Bale potentially taking an early retirement, but Cardiff are reportedly keen on persuading the forward otherwise.
As big as 16/1 to sign for Cardiff earlier in the year, the Bluebirds are now the 5/4 favourites with Sky Bet to land Bale's signature.
Cardiff finished eighth in the Sky Bet Championship last season, but what a lift it would give them to have one of the world's finest players among their ranks.
Second favourites to land Bale are Any MLS Club, with David Beckham's Inter Miami reportedly interested, while Spurs have drifted out to 8/1 to bring the Madrid man back to London for a third spell.
It has been no secret that Bale and Zinedine Zidane did not see eye to eye, but Ancelotti was Bale's first coach at Madrid, and the Italian showed a lot of faith in him during his first spell at the Bernabéu, with Bale notably scoring the extra-time goal that gave Real the lead over Atletico Madrid in the 2013/14 Champions League Final.
With one year left on his contract perhaps Bale may give Madrid one last go, and with Ancelotti in charge he may get more game time this season.
