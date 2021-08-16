Steven Gerrard has won three of his opening four games as manager of Aston Villa, seemingly turning them into a top-ten team and outside European hopefuls overnight.

It has been an impressive start to say the least and the perfect preparation for an emotional return to Anfield, where the Liverpool crowd will give him a rapturous welcome ahead of Saturday’s game. The romantic narrative suggests he could just go there and pull off a shock result, sending a major signal to the Liverpool board that he is the man to take over from Jurgen Klopp when the German eventually leaves. And while there is a chance of that happening, Liverpool – on a run of five consecutive wins in all competitions – are looking almost unplayable at the moment. Here’s how the game will be won and lost, and why there is hope for Gerrard and Villa.

Liverpool's high press tough to beat One of the most notable shifts from the Dean Smith era is Villa’s sense of control when in possession, with the players moving into specific positions in order for the ball to be played neatly out from the back. Things were more freeform under Smith, with lots of longer passes when things got tough, but under Gerrard Villa like to keep hold of possession. That is a bit of a worry considering how Liverpool like to press high and hard, with Jurgen Klopp’s side finding an excellent rhythm recently that allows them to apply pressure like few others can. Undoubtedly the biggest threat to Villa’s defence is being caught out in their own third; mistakes from Tyrone Mings are likely as the Liverpool forwards target him in the press. But if Villa can remain calm under pressure, working their way into the game, then we could see a close game. For that to happen Gerrard needs John McGinn to be at his best - holding up the ball under pressure and spinning his man – and for Douglas Luiz to once again play with calm assurance.

WHAT IS EXPECTED GOALS? USE xG TO INCREASE PROFITS IN FOOTBALL BETTING

What formation does Steven Gerrard use? For the first half against Leicester, Brendan Rodgers’ full-backs found too much space because of Villa’s narrow 4-3-2-1 when out of possession. Holding that shape, in which the wingers are playing essentially as number tens, meant there was no room to pass through the middle but plenty to move into the flanks. Part of Villa’s improved second-half performance came from Gerrard switching to a 4-5-1 shape, instructing the wider players to drop back. It is important Villa start in that system this weekend given that the full-backs are Liverpool’s main weapons; McGinn and Luiz will be too busy with their opposite numbers in midfield to cover these spaces, meaning Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson may dominate. A lot rests on how Gerrard’s wingers/tens drop during sustained periods of Liverpool possession.

Aggression and tempo crucial to Villa success Assuming Villa get the above things right, then the next step is to ensure they remain bold and aggressive when they are given the opportunity to attack. Gerrard has looked to instil quicker football at Villa Park, instructing his players to attempt line-breaking passes where possible and move quickly into the final third. There is always counter-attacking space behind Liverpool’s high defensive line, and as such Villa need to make sure they are willing to play direct passes up to Ollie Watkins. With his back to goal, he can bring the likes of Ashley Young and Jacob Ramsey into play to get Villa up the pitch fast. McGinn’s runs beyond the striker will also be crucial. But beyond the tactical dimension, Villa simply have to be confrontational and assertive in their approach to the game. They were too timid in the first half against Man City, falling into old habits and dropping their defensive line before a rollocking from Gerrard at the break saw them play much more aggressively in the second period. They’ll need to do this for 90 minutes if they are to cause an upset at Anfield.

Cash could be key, Liverpool miss Gini Just as Villa’s formation could hand an opportunity to Liverpool’s full-backs, the narrowness of Klopp’s 4-3-3 can, on occasion, leave their own full-backs overworked. This has become a real issue since Georginio Wijnaldum’s departure, because in his absence the left side of Liverpool’s midfield is struggling to cope with how the opposition right-back roams forward. It is no surprise that Matty Cash has quickly become one of Gerrard’s most significant weapons. Overlapping full-backs were crucial at Rangers (James Tavenier and Borna Barisic amassed 28 goal contributions between them in the SPL last season) and Cash’s ability sprint forward and whip crosses into the box has already become a prominent feature of Villa’s play. Cash versus Robertson, or rather Cash getting beyond Robertson on the counter, is worth keeping an eye on.

Buendia and Nakamba reborn under Gerrard Elsewhere, key players for Aston Villa are Emiliano Buendia and Marvelous Nakamba. Buendia still looks a little weak in possession as he adapts to the physicality of the Premier League, but he is excelling in the ten position just behind Watkins; he will always be looking to get on the ball between the lines and drive Villa forward, and needs to have a perfect game if Villa are to avoid being penned in. Nakamba has been reborn under Gerrard. All of a sudden he is playing like N’Golo Kante, breaking up play in all areas of the pitch while showing a surprising confidence in possession. Nakamba is arguably the chief beneficiary of the greater structure, the more detailed positional instruction, that the Villa players are receiving in the new regime. His ability to blunt Diogo Jota as the Portuguese comes deep for the ball will define Villa’s defensive performance. It is a long shot, but if Gerrard gets a confident and aggressive display from his team then Liverpool may see their winning streak come to an end.