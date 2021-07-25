Georginio Wijnaldum 'did not feel loved' at Liverpool by some

Georginio Wijnaldum has said he "didn't feel loved and appreciated" during his time at Liverpool, and that was the main driver in his decision to join Paris St-Germain this summer.

The Netherlands captain, 30, moved to the French capital on a free transfer after failing to agree a new deal at Anfield, with it widely believed that the Reds were not willing to offer him the length of deal he wanted, with his age cited as the primary reason for Liverpool's reluctance. After joining from Newcastle for £25m in 2016, Wijnaldum won both the Premier League and Champions League during five years on Merseyside, making 237 appearances. Roberto Firmino was the only player to start more matches for the club in that time.