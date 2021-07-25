Georginio Wijnaldum 'did not feel loved' at Liverpool by some

Georginio Wijnaldum has said he "didn't feel loved and appreciated" during his time at Liverpool, and that was the main driver in his decision to join Paris St-Germain this summer.
The Netherlands captain, 30, moved to the French capital on a free transfer after failing to agree a new deal at Anfield, with it widely believed that the Reds were not willing to offer him the length of deal he wanted, with his age cited as the primary reason for Liverpool's reluctance.
After joining from Newcastle for £25m in 2016, Wijnaldum won both the Premier League and Champions League during five years on Merseyside, making 237 appearances.
Roberto Firmino was the only player to start more matches for the club in that time.
"There was a moment when I didn't feel loved and appreciated," said Wijnaldum.
"Not my team-mates, not the people at Melwood [Liverpool's training ground]. From them, I know, I can say they all love me and I love them. It was not from that side, more the other side."
Having implied that the upper echelons of the club were responsible for his departure, Wijnaldum also explained that Liverpool supporters could be split into two distinct groups.
"I have to say also there was social media," added Wijnaldum. "When it went bad, I was the player who they blamed - that I wanted to leave.
"Every day in training and in the games, I gave everything I had to bring it to a good end because, during the years, Liverpool meant so much to me and because of the way the fans in the stadium were treating me.
"My feeling was that the fans in the stadium and the fans on social media were two different kinds.
"The fans in the stadium always supported me. Even when they came back [when fans could attend games], already knowing that I was going to leave, they still supported me and, in the end, they gave me a great farewell.
"On social media, if we lost, I was the one who got the blame."