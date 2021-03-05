Premier League betting tips: Brighton v Leicester best bets and preview

Data-defying Brighton host high-flying Leicester late on Saturday, and Jake Osgathorpe is putting his trust in the home side with his best bets.
1.5pts Brighton to win at 13/8 (Betfair)
What a week it has been for Brighton.
After a six-game unbeaten league run, Graham Potter’s side have lost their last two, though both rank among the most undeserved defeats of the season.
Based on the quality of chances created by both teams, we calculate that the Seagulls had a 91% chance of beating Crystal Palace and an 85% chance of winning at West Brom.
They were as dominant in those two games as any side has been in a single match all season.
Over their last three matches they have collected just a point, but have accumulated 8.2 expected points (xP).
Performances remain incredibly strong from Brighton, and the premise of expected goals (xG) is that results will regress to an expected level eventually.
If they keep doing what they are doing in terms of chance creation and limitation – which has them fifth in Infogol’s xG table based on performance – then they should avoid relegation again this term.
Some of you may look at the prices and need a second glance given that fifth-bottom Brighton are generally 8/5 favourites to beat a Leicester team sitting third in the Premier League table.
You may be even more sceptical given the Seagulls have won just one of 13 home games, but their xG process at the Amex has been sensational.
Only Manchester City (+20.4) have a better expected goal difference (xGD) at home this season than Brighton (+15.8), and the champions-elect are the only side to have accumulated more xP than Potter’s side this term.
Leicester come into this on the back of three disappointing performances. Defeat to Slavia Prague was followed up by defeat to Arsenal last week before a draw with Burnley on Wednesday in which the Foxes lost the xG battle (xG: BUR 1.75 – 1.23 LEI),
The signs are there that this Leicester team could again fall away in the race for Champions League football.
Injuries haven’t helped, with Brendan Rodgers missing two of his key attacking threats, James Maddison and Harvey Barnes, and the eleven that was fielded in midweek looked bereft of creativity.
While they have been strong away from home this term, with 62% of their total points coming on the road, performances haven't been as good as results would suggest.
Leicester allow chances equating to 1.29 expected goals against (xGA) per game on their travels, and with a makeshift team in defence and attack, this could be a tough game for the Foxes against a Brighton team that churn out chance after chance.
I make a BRIGHTON WIN a bet at anything above 6/4, so the 13/8 we have available with Betfair is value in my eyes, as is the 8/5 available generally.
Not only are they creating chances at an excellent rate, but the Seagulls have been strong defensively of late, allowing just 0.69 xGA per game over their last eight, so should be able to keep Leicester at bay in a narrow home win.
Score prediction: Brighton 1-0 Leicester (Sky Bet odds: 6/1)
Odds correct at 0945 GMT (05/03/21)
We are committed in our support of responsible gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133, or visit begambleaware.org.
Further support and information can be found at GamCare and gamblingtherapy.org.