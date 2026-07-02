Brazil vs Norway predictions, tips, best bets and World Cup preview

Football betting tips: World Cup 2.5pts Over 2.5 goals and both teams to score at 11/10 (General) 1pt Erling Haaland to score anytime at 13/10 (BetVictor) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Kick-off: 21:00 BST, Sunday TV: ITV1 Live odds, form and stats

Carlo Ancelotti reminded everyone why he’s the don in Brazil’s round of 32 clash with Japan. A goal down at half-time and looking increasingly vulnerable to the counter attack, social media was awash with key board tacticians calling for Casemiro’s substitution. In fairness, the midfielder was at fault for the games opening goal as Kaishu Sano skipped past him to fire in from range. He’d also attempted two tackles, completing zero, registered a foul and picked up a booking in the opening 45 minutes. You’d file the performance under a first half he’d want to forget. Anyway, instead of hooking him, Ancelotti brought off a midfielder for a striker. Endrick replaced Lucas Paqueta, Matheus Cunha dropped deeper, and Bruno Guimaraes moved a bit closer to Casemiro. It proved to be a masterstroke.

The change in formation gave the Brazilians more control, allowing them to create more and better chances without looking fragile defensively, outshooting the Samurai Blue 11-1 in the second half. Fittingly, it was the former Manchester United man Casemiro who nodded in the equaliser before Arsenal’s Gabriel Martinelli slotted in the winner deep into stoppage time. But it’s Don Carlo who deserves the credit. At the interval he flexed his simple yet decisive style of leadership and turned the tie on its head. And his experience could prove pivotal for Selecao going forward. Their round of 16 clash with Norway in East Rutherford on Sunday will pose some different questions to the game with Japan. The Vikings' mantra is simple: outscore the opposition. Hardly a surprising ploy with ERLING HAALAND and Martin Odegaard in attack but it is as much about getting the best out of the Premier League duo as it is masking their defensive shortcomings.

Only France (13), Netherland (11) and Germany (11) have scored more goals this summer than Stale Solbakken’s men (10) but no nation left in the competition has conceded more goals per game (2). At odds against, backing OVER 2.5 GOALS AND BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE appeals. It’s clicked in all four of Norway’s games. Sticking with the goals theme, Haaland's price TO SCORE ANYTIME is too big, industry best price is 13/10 but I’d take the 11/10 generally available. His record for Norway is ridiculous. Haaland has 60 goals across 53 appearances, reaching the 60 goal mark in 69 fewer games than Lionel Messi and 77 fewer than Cristiano Ronaldo. He’s hot on the heels of Messi in the race for the Golden Boot this summer (5 goals) and with Norway generally 7/2 to win in 90 minutes, this may be the last chance he gets.