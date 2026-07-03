Best Bets: World Cup tips & predictions for USA vs Belgium

Football betting tips: World Cup 1.5pts Alex Freeman to commit 2+ fouls at 3/1 (bet365) 0.5pt Alex Freeman to commit 3+ fouls at 11/1 (Betfred) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

USA vs Belgium Kick-off: Tuesday, 01:00 BST

TV: BBC One

Live odds, form and stats Belgium made hard work of qualifying from a group comprising New Zealand, Iran and Egypt. Two draws were followed by a 5-1 win over the lowly All Whites - two goals coming after the 85th minute - to pip Egypt to top spot. It earnt Rudi Garcia’s side a clash with Senegal in the round of 32, a game the African nation completely dominated. Senegal won the expected-goals (xG) battle 3.58 - 1.74, hit the woodwork twice and up until the 86th minute, led by two goals to nil.

It looked like Belgium were going out with a whimper. Jeremy Doku and Kevin De Bruyne were hooked before the hour mark and Youri Tielemans and Leandro Trossard had to be separated by Romelu Lukaku as the players trudged into the hydration break. Two goals in three minutes took the game to extra time and Tielemans converted a 120+4th minute penalty to nick it. This isn’t a side I’d want to back though, not at 10/11 to qualify against a co-host nation. The USA have looked good this summer, winning all of their games barring the dead-rubber with Turkiye. Their 2-0 victory over Bosnia in the round of 32 was marred by Folarin Balogun’s controversial red card though.

The incident that led to a red card for Folarin Balogun.



Correct decision? pic.twitter.com/bzgLMxKFgS — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) July 2, 2026

How Mauricio Pochettino’s men adapt without their top goalscorer remains to be seen but it’s enough to put me off any pro-States stance. Instead, I’ll lean on the foul drawing capabilities of Doku and Trossard. Between them, the pair have drawn 5.1 fouls per game. In the three games the duo have both started, opposition right backs have averaged three tackles and committed 1.67 fouls a game. At 3/1, backing ALEX FREEMAN TO COMMIT 2+ FOULS and 3+ FOULS both appeal but I’d take the quotes less than a point shorter with William Hill, Betfred and BetVictor. The price is so good because Freeman doesn’t make a lot of fouls for club or country, but he does complete a lot of tackles. In La Liga, he averaged three per start and at the World Cup it’s 2.55 per 90. So, against the Red Devils wingers, his foul prices are worth a punt.