Best Bets: World Cup tips & predictions for Portugal vs Croatia

Portugal have really struggled so far - 5-0 win over Uzbekistan aside - scoring only once against DR Congo (1-1) and Colombia (0-0).

They were lucky to cling on for a point against the latter but both theirs and Croatia's recent tournament history suggests this could make for painful viewing.

Croatia have been consistently stubborn under Zlatko Dalic, with their rip-roaring encounter against England in their opening match rather off-piste.

Five of their six knockout matches across the last two World Cups went beyond 90 minutes, with penalty shootouts against Denmark and Russia in 2018, and Japan and Brazil four years later - the latter ended goalless at full-time.

They drew 0-0 three times in total at Qatar 2022, something Portugal made a good fist of emulating two years ago.

Portugal have shown under Roberto Martínez that they can dominate possession for enormous stretches without ever really looking dangerous, and that lack of cutting edge ultimately proved costly at Euro 2024.

They drew 0-0 with both Slovenia and France in the knockouts, with a shootout win followed by a shootout defeat.

This bears all the hallmarks of ending in a stalemate, making the 9/1 about NO GOALSCORER AFTER 90 MINUTES worth taking. The difference from backing 0-0 correct score is we're paid out even if an own goal is scored.

Some firms are offering double-figure prices, but that usually includes extra time, so check the fine print.