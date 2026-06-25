Best Bets: World Cup tips & predictions for June 27 | Uruguay vs Spain, New Zealand vs Belgium

Football betting tips: World Cup
Uruguay vs Spain - Saturday 01:00
3pts Both teams to score at evens (General)
1pt Federico Vinas 1+ headed shot on target at 3/1 (bet365)
0.5pt Federico Vinas 2+ headed shots on target at 22/1 (bet365)
New Zealand vs Belgium - Saturday 04:00
2pts Both teams to score at 11/8 (Sky Bet, Betfred)
Uruguay vs Spain
- Kick-off: Saturday, 01:00 BST
- TV: ITV1
- Live odds, form and stats
By the time this game kicks off, both sides will have a much clearer idea of who they might play in the knockout stage, should they get the result they require here.
Spain top Group H with four points, Uruguay are in second with two points. The South Americans could top the group with a win, but a defeat will mean they are knocked out. Crucially, come kick-off they should know if a draw will be enough to progress.
That result should see La Roja top the group, but defeat could see them drop as low as third.
It makes punting on this fixture a very tricky proposition, especially as the other two sides in this group have a chance of progressing as well.
Luckily, both Spain and Uruguay are uncompromising teams tactically. Wedded to their respective approaches, it’s difficult to see either changing their style here.
So, at odds-against backing BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE appeals.
Spain have racked up an expected goals (xG) of 4.4 across their two games, netting four times against Saudi Arabia.
Defensively, they have kept the Saudis and Cape Verde at arms length, only conceding a total expected goals against (xGA) of 0.34 in those fixtures.
But Uruguay should pose a different challenge with their high-octane approach.
La Celeste racked up an xG of 4.04 in their two games, albeit they did concede first in both, and should have enough to cause Spain some issues here.
Their main threat comes from crosses. Against Saudi Arabia they put 47 balls into the box. It was 16 against Cape Verde.
Unsurprisingly, frontman FEDERICO VINAS had five shots in their first game, all with his head and three hit the target.
At 3/1 and 22/1 respectively, backing him to have 1+ HEADED SHOTS ON TARGET and 2+ HEADED SHOTS ON TARGET appeals here.
Domestically, he averaged over one headed shot a game in La Liga this season.
New Zealand vs Belgium
- Kick-off: Saturday, 04:00 BST
- TV: BBC One
- Live odds, form and stats
A win should guarantee either side progression to the knockout stage.
Belgium sit on two points heading into this clash, third in Group G and New Zealand are a point and a place behind them.
Given the dynamic of this game, backing BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE appeals at odds-against quotes.
New Zealand have made a habit of starting quickly, netting the first goal in their games with Egypt and Iran, both of which came inside 15 minutes.
Defensively, the All Whites leave a lot to be desired. Their games have both seen four goals, with two and three conceded.
Belgium were lucky to draw 1-1 with Egypt in their first match, and couldn’t find a way through Iran despite racking up an expected goals of 1.79.
But the dynamic of this clash, coupled with New Zealand’s defensive issues, suggests there should be goals.
Odds correct at 09:30 BST (26/06/26)
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