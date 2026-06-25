Best Bets: World Cup tips & predictions for June 27 | Uruguay vs Spain, New Zealand vs Belgium

Uruguay vs Spain

Kick-off: Saturday, 01:00 BST

TV: ITV1

Live odds, form and stats

By the time this game kicks off, both sides will have a much clearer idea of who they might play in the knockout stage, should they get the result they require here.

Spain top Group H with four points, Uruguay are in second with two points. The South Americans could top the group with a win, but a defeat will mean they are knocked out. Crucially, come kick-off they should know if a draw will be enough to progress.

That result should see La Roja top the group, but defeat could see them drop as low as third.

It makes punting on this fixture a very tricky proposition, especially as the other two sides in this group have a chance of progressing as well.

Luckily, both Spain and Uruguay are uncompromising teams tactically. Wedded to their respective approaches, it’s difficult to see either changing their style here.

So, at odds-against backing BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE appeals.

Spain have racked up an expected goals (xG) of 4.4 across their two games, netting four times against Saudi Arabia.

Defensively, they have kept the Saudis and Cape Verde at arms length, only conceding a total expected goals against (xGA) of 0.34 in those fixtures.

But Uruguay should pose a different challenge with their high-octane approach.

La Celeste racked up an xG of 4.04 in their two games, albeit they did concede first in both, and should have enough to cause Spain some issues here.