Best Bets: World Cup tips & predictions for June 26 | Japan vs Sweden, Paraguay vs Australia, Turkiye vs USA

0.5pt Hakan Calhanoglu 2+ shots on target from outside the box at 14/1 (bet365)

1pt Hakan Calhanoglu 1+ shots on target from outside the box at 2/1 (bet365)

1pt Japan to win from behind at 17/2 (BetVictor)

Japan vs Sweden

Kick-off: Friday, 00:00 BST

TV: BBC Two

Live odds, form and stats

Hajime Moriyasu has built a JAPAN team greater than sum of its parts by making them tactically versatile.

He isn't afraid to tweak things mid-game, which is why never know when they are beaten.

Samurai Blue twice came from behind to draw with the Netherlands, they did the same against Paraguay in the Kirin Cup in October, and came from two goals down to beat Brazil four days later.

They play Sweden at midnight on Friday and with the pair jostling for second spot - Japan have four points and Sweden three - in Group F, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see another topsy-turvy clash.

At 17/2, backing JAPAN TO WIN FROM BEHIND appeals.

Japan are level on points with group leaders the Netherlands, behind only on goals scored.

The Dutch are expected to comfortably beat a Tunisia team who have lost 5-1 and 4-0 so far, in the group's other game.

Moriyasu's team need to avoid defeat to secure second spot, but they don't seem like a team who would take a point.