Best Bets: World Cup tips & predictions for June 26 | Japan vs Sweden, Paraguay vs Australia, Turkiye vs USA

Football betting tips: World Cup
Japan vs Sweden - Friday 00:00
1pt Japan to win from behind at 17/2 (BetVictor)
Paraguay vs Australia - Friday 03:00
0.5pt Juan Jose Caceres 1+ assist at 9/1 (bet365)
1pt Harry Souttar 1+ headed shots on target at 4/1 (bet365)
0.5pt Harry Souttar 2+ headed shots on target at 28/1 (bet365)
0.5pt Harry Souttar to score anytime at 11/1 (Sky Bet, Betfair, Paddy Power)
Turkiye vs USA - Friday 03:00
1pt Hakan Calhanoglu 1+ shots on target from outside the box at 2/1 (bet365)
0.5pt Hakan Calhanoglu 2+ shots on target from outside the box at 14/1 (bet365)
Japan vs Sweden
- Kick-off: Friday, 00:00 BST
- TV: BBC Two
- Live odds, form and stats
Hajime Moriyasu has built a JAPAN team greater than sum of its parts by making them tactically versatile.
He isn't afraid to tweak things mid-game, which is why never know when they are beaten.
Samurai Blue twice came from behind to draw with the Netherlands, they did the same against Paraguay in the Kirin Cup in October, and came from two goals down to beat Brazil four days later.
They play Sweden at midnight on Friday and with the pair jostling for second spot - Japan have four points and Sweden three - in Group F, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see another topsy-turvy clash.
At 17/2, backing JAPAN TO WIN FROM BEHIND appeals.
Japan are level on points with group leaders the Netherlands, behind only on goals scored.
The Dutch are expected to comfortably beat a Tunisia team who have lost 5-1 and 4-0 so far, in the group's other game.
Moriyasu's team need to avoid defeat to secure second spot, but they don't seem like a team who would take a point.
Paraguay vs Australia
- Kick-off: Friday, 03:00 BST
- TV: ITV4
- Live odds, form and stats
Paraguay are third in Group D, Australia are second, both have three points. Neither can top the group and given their superior head-to-head record, after both beating Turkiye neither can finish bottom.
With the draw priced at 5/4, it’s clear to see how the market expects this one to play out. I have a couple of bigger priced punts worth flagging though.
JUAN JOSE CACERES is a long-throw specialist. He registered six ASSISTS in 24 appearances for Dinamo Moscow in 25/26 and has set up three goals in 19 caps for Paraguay (0.18 assists per 90).
At 9/1 his price for 1+ ASSISTS appeals.
So too does HARRY SOUTTAR’s price TO SCORE ANYTIME at 11/1.
The big centre-back only has seven goals in his domestic club career (0.07 goals per 90) but he’s netted 11 for his country (0.28 goals per 90).
Based on that average, a price of 3/1 would be worth taking.
Souttar had a headed shot on target from a corner against Turkiye, so at 4/1 and 28/1, both 1+ HEADED SHOTS ON TARGET and 2+ HEADED SHOTS ON TARGET are also worth a tout with bet365.
Turkiye vs USA
- Kick-off: Friday, 03:00 BST
- TV: ITV1
- Live odds, form and stats
Turkiye are going home, there’s no way back for the perennial dark horses, and with USA already guaranteed top spot in Group D, this is officially a dead-rubber in Los Angeles.
Turkiye should consider themselves unlucky, their performances have certainly warranted more than their two defeats, and with the pressure off, they can cut loose here.
Vincenzo Montella’s side have averaged 31 shots a game at the finals, hitting the target 13 times.
HAKAN CALHANOGLU ranks second for shots per game (5.5) and all bar two of his efforts have come from outside the box.
He hit the target twice from outside the box against Australia and at 2/1 and 14/1, backing him to have 1+ SHOTS ON TARGET FROM OUTSIDE THE BOX and 2+ SHOTS ON TARGET FROM OUTSIDE THE BOX appeals.
Odds correct at 12:30 BST (24/06/26)
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