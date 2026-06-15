Best Bets: World Cup tips & predictions for June 18 & 19 | Mexico vs South Korea

Football betting tips: World Cup
Mexico vs South Korea - Friday 02:00
1pt Johan Vasquez to score anytime at 13/1 (General)
0.5pt Johan Vasquez to score first at 28/1 (General)
Mexico vs South Korea
- Kick-off: Friday, 02:00 BST
- TV: BBC Two
- Live odds, form and stats
With Mexico away from their fortress at the Azteca, a stadium they have lost only two competitive fixtures at in their history, South Korea have a far greater chance than they might have done; not enough to be backed at 29/10, though.
They impressed for much of their 2-1 win over Czechia, but were susceptible at set-pieces - punished once and saved by the offside flag on another occasion. That part of the game is a particular area of strength for the hosts.
Mexico's straightforward 2-0 victory against South Africa was spoilt a little by the late sending off of captain Cesar Montes, who along with centre-back partner JOHAN VASQUEZ is a consistent threat from free-kicks and corners.
With both teams on three points, acutely aware of the damage a defeat would do and the virtual qualification a draw would clinch, this could be a match of fine margins.
VASQUEZ scored in both warm-up friendlies and is worth backing TO SCORE ANYTIME at 13/1 and TO SCORE FIRST at 28/1 - this is available at 40s with a select few firms.
Odds correct at 17:00 BST (16/06/26)
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