best bets - johan vasquez

Best Bets: World Cup tips & predictions for June 18 & 19 | Mexico vs South Korea

Football
Thu June 18, 2026 · 2h ago

Football betting tips: World Cup

Mexico vs South Korea - Friday 02:00

1pt Johan Vasquez to score anytime at 13/1 (General)

0.5pt Johan Vasquez to score first at 28/1 (General)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

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Mexico vs South Korea

Joe Townsend

With Mexico away from their fortress at the Azteca, a stadium they have lost only two competitive fixtures at in their history, South Korea have a far greater chance than they might have done; not enough to be backed at 29/10, though.

They impressed for much of their 2-1 win over Czechia, but were susceptible at set-pieces - punished once and saved by the offside flag on another occasion. That part of the game is a particular area of strength for the hosts.

Mexico's straightforward 2-0 victory against South Africa was spoilt a little by the late sending off of captain Cesar Montes, who along with centre-back partner JOHAN VASQUEZ is a consistent threat from free-kicks and corners.

With both teams on three points, acutely aware of the damage a defeat would do and the virtual qualification a draw would clinch, this could be a match of fine margins.

VASQUEZ scored in both warm-up friendlies and is worth backing TO SCORE ANYTIME at 13/1 and TO SCORE FIRST at 28/1 - this is available at 40s with a select few firms.

Odds correct at 17:00 BST (16/06/26)

More World Cup content from Sporting Life

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