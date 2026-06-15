Best Bets: World Cup tips & predictions for June 18 & 19 | Czechia vs South Africa, Canada vs Qatar, Mexico vs South Korea

Czechia vs South Africa

Kick-off: Thursday, 17:00 BST

TV: BBC One

Live odds, form and stats

Joe Townsend

Despite losing 2-1 in their opening match, there were positives for CZECHIA as their set-pieces caused all manner of problems for South Korea.

Ladislav Krejcí headed them in front from Vladimir Coufal's throw-in and Tomas Soucek scored with a header of his own from a free-kick only to be ruled offside.

Not including the disallowed Soucek goal they racked up 0.63 expected goals (xG) from dead-ball situations, which shouldn't be a surprise given they scored the most times from set-pieces (11) and corners (7) in European qualifying, with set-play goals accounting for 50% of their overall tally of 22.

South Africa, meanwhile, will have taken little from their 2-0 defeat by Mexico on opening night.

They ended the match with nine men, never threatened the opposition and played a naive brand of football that should be exposed by the street-wise Czechs.

It was difficult to see how Bafana Bafana would create an opportunity, let alone score a goal, so I wouldn't put anyone off the 19/10 quotes for win to nil, but at 4/5 CZECHIA TO WIN is plenty big enough.

This is a match they simply must take three points from if they are to have a realistic chance of reaching the knockout stage. Failure to do so would leave them needing to become only the third side in history to beat Mexico in a competitive fixture at The Azteca.

At a bigger price, capitalising on the aforementioned strengths and weaknesses of these sides, PATRIK SCHICK is backed TO SCORE A HEADER at 7/1.

We'll also have the 7/5 TO SCORE ANYTIME but with 11 of his 26 goals for club and country this season with his head, including three of his five goals in World Cup qualifying, that bet is an interesting extra angle.

The Bayer Leverkusen striker had one attempt against South Korea. It was a header.