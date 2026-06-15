Best Bets: World Cup tips & predictions for June 18 & 19 | Czechia vs South Africa, Canada vs Qatar, Mexico vs South Korea

Football betting tips: World Cup
Czechia vs South Africa - Thursday 17:00
2pts Czechia to win at 4/5 (Coral)
1pt Patrick Schick to score anytime at 7/5 (General)
0.5pt Schick to score a header at 7/1 (General)
Canada vs Qatar - Thursday 23:00
1.5pts Over 1.5 Canada cards at evens (bet365)
Mexico vs South Korea - Friday 02:00
1pt Johan Vasquez to score anytime at 13/1 (General)
0.5pt Johan Vasquez to score first at 28/1 (General)
Czechia vs South Africa
- Kick-off: Thursday, 17:00 BST
- TV: BBC One
- Live odds, form and stats
Despite losing 2-1 in their opening match, there were positives for CZECHIA as their set-pieces caused all manner of problems for South Korea.
Ladislav Krejcí headed them in front from Vladimir Coufal's throw-in and Tomas Soucek scored with a header of his own from a free-kick only to be ruled offside.
Not including the disallowed Soucek goal they racked up 0.63 expected goals (xG) from dead-ball situations, which shouldn't be a surprise given they scored the most times from set-pieces (11) and corners (7) in European qualifying, with set-play goals accounting for 50% of their overall tally of 22.
South Africa, meanwhile, will have taken little from their 2-0 defeat by Mexico on opening night.
They ended the match with nine men, never threatened the opposition and played a naive brand of football that should be exposed by the street-wise Czechs.
It was difficult to see how Bafana Bafana would create an opportunity, let alone score a goal, so I wouldn't put anyone off the 19/10 quotes for win to nil, but at 4/5 CZECHIA TO WIN is plenty big enough.
This is a match they simply must take three points from if they are to have a realistic chance of reaching the knockout stage. Failure to do so would leave them needing to become only the third side in history to beat Mexico in a competitive fixture at The Azteca.
At a bigger price, capitalising on the aforementioned strengths and weaknesses of these sides, PATRIK SCHICK is backed TO SCORE A HEADER at 7/1.
We'll also have the 7/5 TO SCORE ANYTIME but with 11 of his 26 goals for club and country this season with his head, including three of his five goals in World Cup qualifying, that bet is an interesting extra angle.
The Bayer Leverkusen striker had one attempt against South Korea. It was a header.
Canada vs Qatar
- Kick-off: Thursday, 23:00 BST
- TV: ITV1
- Live odds, form and stats
Qatar's unlikeliest of points gained against Switzerland in their first match of the World Cup led to some big praise for their performance from some corners of social media.
I'm not having it. Switzerland's approach was one of a team who believed the game was already won before a ball was kicked. Yes, praise Qatar for hanging in there and grabbing a draw late on, but it wasn't some kind of tactical genius.
Canada were another side who had to settle for points being shared as they also played out a 1-1 draw with Bosnia and Herzegovina. Jesse Marsch's men put in a performance which may have delivered more on another day.
The meeting in Vancouver should go the way of the hosts, even if the tournament hasn't exactly played out as expected so far.
Chilean referee Cristián Garay makes his tournament debut and that makes the even money on OVER 1.5 CANADA cards an interesting play.
He's certainly on the stricter side of the scale with 20 of his 21 games officiated across all competitions this season delivering at least three yellows.
This was a total met by Canada in their first game and while it shouldn't be as competitive as that contest, their intense nature out of possession could led to cautions.
At the time of writing, only five sides have applied more pressure to their opponents in games so far from the 32 who have played.
With five or more the line required to get a price above even money, I'll take a slightly shorter price on the hosts being responsible for a couple.
Mexico vs South Korea
- Kick-off: Friday, 02:00 BST
- TV: BBC Two
- Live odds, form and stats
With Mexico away from their fortress at the Azteca, a stadium they have lost only two competitive fixtures at in their history, South Korea have a far greater chance than they might have done; not enough to be backed at 29/10, though.
They impressed for much of their 2-1 win over Czechia, but were susceptible at set-pieces - punished once and saved by the offside flag on another occasion. That part of the game is a particular area of strength for the hosts.
Mexico's straightforward 2-0 victory against South Africa was spoilt a little by the late sending off of captain Cesar Montes, who along with centre-back partner JOHAN VASQUEZ is a consistent threat from free-kicks and corners.
With both teams on three points, acutely aware of the damage a defeat would do and the virtual qualification a draw would clinch, this could be a match of fine margins.
VASQUEZ scored in both warm-up friendlies and is worth backing TO SCORE ANYTIME at 13/1 and TO SCORE FIRST at 28/1 - this is available at 40s with a select few firms.
Odds correct at 17:00 BST (16/06/26)
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