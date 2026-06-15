Best Bets: World Cup tips & predictions for June 18 & 19 | Canada vs Qatar, Mexico vs South Korea

Canada vs Qatar

Kick-off: Thursday, 23:00 BST

TV: ITV1

Live odds, form and stats

Tom Carnduff

Qatar's unlikeliest of points gained against Switzerland in their first match of the World Cup led to some big praise for their performance from some corners of social media.

I'm not having it. Switzerland's approach was one of a team who believed the game was already won before a ball was kicked. Yes, praise Qatar for hanging in there and grabbing a draw late on, but it wasn't some kind of tactical genius.

Canada were another side who had to settle for points being shared as they also played out a 1-1 draw with Bosnia and Herzegovina. Jesse Marsch's men put in a performance which may have delivered more on another day.

The meeting in Vancouver should go the way of the hosts, even if the tournament hasn't exactly played out as expected so far.

Chilean referee Cristián Garay makes his tournament debut and that makes the even money on OVER 1.5 CANADA cards an interesting play.

He's certainly on the stricter side of the scale with 20 of his 21 games officiated across all competitions this season delivering at least three yellows.