Best Bets: World Cup tips & predictions for June 18 & 19 | Canada vs Qatar, Mexico vs South Korea

Football betting tips: World Cup
Canada vs Qatar - Thursday 23:00
1.5pts Over 1.5 Canada cards at evens (bet365)
Mexico vs South Korea - Friday 02:00
1pt Johan Vasquez to score anytime at 13/1 (General)
0.5pt Johan Vasquez to score first at 28/1 (General)
Canada vs Qatar
- Kick-off: Thursday, 23:00 BST
- TV: ITV1
- Live odds, form and stats
Qatar's unlikeliest of points gained against Switzerland in their first match of the World Cup led to some big praise for their performance from some corners of social media.
I'm not having it. Switzerland's approach was one of a team who believed the game was already won before a ball was kicked. Yes, praise Qatar for hanging in there and grabbing a draw late on, but it wasn't some kind of tactical genius.
Canada were another side who had to settle for points being shared as they also played out a 1-1 draw with Bosnia and Herzegovina. Jesse Marsch's men put in a performance which may have delivered more on another day.
The meeting in Vancouver should go the way of the hosts, even if the tournament hasn't exactly played out as expected so far.
Chilean referee Cristián Garay makes his tournament debut and that makes the even money on OVER 1.5 CANADA cards an interesting play.
He's certainly on the stricter side of the scale with 20 of his 21 games officiated across all competitions this season delivering at least three yellows.
This was a total met by Canada in their first game and while it shouldn't be as competitive as that contest, their intense nature out of possession could led to cautions.
At the time of writing, only five sides have applied more pressure to their opponents in games so far from the 32 who have played.
With five or more the line required to get a price above even money, I'll take a slightly shorter price on the hosts being responsible for a couple.
Mexico vs South Korea
- Kick-off: Friday, 02:00 BST
- TV: BBC Two
- Live odds, form and stats
With Mexico away from their fortress at the Azteca, a stadium they have lost only two competitive fixtures at in their history, South Korea have a far greater chance than they might have done; not enough to be backed at 29/10, though.
They impressed for much of their 2-1 win over Czechia, but were susceptible at set-pieces - punished once and saved by the offside flag on another occasion. That part of the game is a particular area of strength for the hosts.
Mexico's straightforward 2-0 victory against South Africa was spoilt a little by the late sending off of captain Cesar Montes, who along with centre-back partner JOHAN VASQUEZ is a consistent threat from free-kicks and corners.
With both teams on three points, acutely aware of the damage a defeat would do and the virtual qualification a draw would clinch, this could be a match of fine margins.
VASQUEZ scored in both warm-up friendlies and is worth backing TO SCORE ANYTIME at 13/1 and TO SCORE FIRST at 28/1 - this is available at 40s with a select few firms.
Odds correct at 17:00 BST (16/06/26)
More World Cup content from Sporting Life
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