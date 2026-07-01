Best Bets: World Cup tips & predictions for Australia vs Egypt

Football betting tips: World Cup 1pt Mohamed Salah 1+ assists at 9/2 (Ladbrokes, Coral) 0.5pt Salah to score from outside the box at 25/1 (Betway) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Australia vs Egypt Kick-off: Friday, 19:00 BST

TV: BBC One

Live odds, form and stats Egypt face something of a crisis ahead of their first ever World Cup knockout tie, with six potential absentees. Four of their injured players are defenders, while holding midfielder Mohanad Lasheen is suspended. The other doubt is captain MOHAMED SALAH who, according to reports, they are increasingly confident will shake off a hamstring problem. It feels highly unlikely the country's greatest ever player won't be risked for one of the biggest matches in their history, and given the selection problems at the other end of the pitch Egypt will be more reliant on him than ever. After a forgettable season with Liverpool that ended with the news of Salah's departure on a free transfer, Pharaohs boss Hossam Hassan has succeeded where Arne Slot failed by getting plenty out of the 34-year-old.