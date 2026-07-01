Best Bets: World Cup tips & predictions for Australia vs Egypt

Football betting tips: World Cup
1pt Mohamed Salah 1+ assists at 9/2 (Ladbrokes, Coral)
0.5pt Salah to score from outside the box at 25/1 (Betway)
Australia vs Egypt
- Kick-off: Friday, 19:00 BST
- TV: BBC One
- Live odds, form and stats
Egypt face something of a crisis ahead of their first ever World Cup knockout tie, with six potential absentees. Four of their injured players are defenders, while holding midfielder Mohanad Lasheen is suspended.
The other doubt is captain MOHAMED SALAH who, according to reports, they are increasingly confident will shake off a hamstring problem.
It feels highly unlikely the country's greatest ever player won't be risked for one of the biggest matches in their history, and given the selection problems at the other end of the pitch Egypt will be more reliant on him than ever.
After a forgettable season with Liverpool that ended with the news of Salah's departure on a free transfer, Pharaohs boss Hossam Hassan has succeeded where Arne Slot failed by getting plenty out of the 34-year-old.
Salah has thrived playing as a number 10, scoring once and providing two assists but more importantly being constantly involved in the game both in an attacking sense and with his defensive work.
Against an Australia team who are likely to sit deep and pick their moments to counter, he will get plenty of the ball and looks very backable at 9/2 for 1+ ASSISTS with the general price of 15/4 also big enough.
Only Belgium's Leandro Trossard (13) created more than Salah's 11 chances in the group stage with the Egypt skipper creating 4.54 per 90.
He is also worth a punt TO SCORE FROM OUTSIDE THE BOX at 25/1, a bet worth taking down to almost half that price.
Three of his seven shots this tournament have come from distance, including one free-kick. Two of his 12 goals for Liverpool last term were from outside the area, with one being a free-kick. He also scored from distance at AFCON in January.
At double the price of Omar Marmoush, this is far too big.
Odds correct 14:45 BST (1/7/26)
More World Cup content from Sporting Life
Outright previews
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.