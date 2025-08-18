Best bets: Champions League and EFL tips for 19 August 2025

Football betting tips: Tuesday League One 3pts Stockport to beat Bradford (19:45) at evens (General) 2pts Over 2.5 goals in Plymouth vs Leyton Orient (19:45) at 19/20 (bet365) 1pt Under 1.5 goals in Port Vale vs Stevenage (19:45) at 7/4 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power) 0.5pt Baily Cargill to score anytime in Mansfield vs Blackpool (19:45) at 12/1 (General) League Two 2pts MK Dons to win to nil at Crawley (19:45) at 9/4 (General) 0.5pt Matthew Baker to score anytime in Newport vs Salford (19:30) at 14/1 (Sky Bet, bet365) Champions League qualifiers 1pt A red card shown in Rangers vs Club Brugge (20:00) at 5/1 (Sky Bet) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Rangers vs Club Brugge Kick-off: Tuesday, 20:00 BST

TV: Amazon Prime Video

Live odds, form and stats Jake Osgathorpe Rangers are looking to make it to the Champions League for the first time since 22/23, and are two games away from achieving that under Russell Martin. The issue though is that they take on a Club Brugge team who reached the quarter-finals of the competition last season. It's fair to say that on the whole, Martin's start to life as Rangers boss hasn't gone well bar their UCL qualifying results at Ibrox. The Gers have drawn both Scottish Premiership matches and looked vulnerable in their latest outing when conceding twice to League One Alloa. If things start badly here, there could be real unrest among the crowd and players could lose their heads. Given the recent record of these sorts of games as well as the record at Ibrox, plus the referee appointment, we simply have to chance A RED CARD IN THE MATCH at 5/1.

Referee Francois Letexier has was red card crazy last season

Across the last three seasons of, the final two rounds of Champions League qualifiers have averaged 0.23 red cards per game, which would imply blanket odds of around 7/2, so we have value straight away. And to make things better, European qualifying nights at Ibrox have a remarkable recent strike rate. There has been a red card shown in four of Rangers' last seven home UCL qualifiers, with one as recent as three weeks ago against Panathinaikos. Throw in the referee, Francois Letexier, and we have all the ingredients for a feisty game resulting in a red. He showed a red card in 12 of his 30 games last season (0.40 per game) across all competitions, and has shown two reds in two games already this season. Throw in that Rangers' recent league game with Dundee at Ibrox also saw a red card, and the 5/1 looks massive. Odds correct at 1500 (18/08/25)

Plymouth vs Leyton Orient Kick-off: Tuesday, 19:45 BST

TV: Sky Sports+

Live odds, form and stats Jake Osgathorpe It's been a rotten start to the season for Plymouth and their new manager Tom Cleverley. Three league games, three defeats and eight goals conceded. Their opening fixtures have all come against sides likely to finish in the top half, but performances have been underwhelming, and on Tuesday they face another side who should be in the top 12 come May.

Plymouth manager Tom Cleverley

Last season's play-off finalists, Leyton Orient, have started OK. A heavy defeat at Huddersfield was followed by a win over Wigan and a dramatic draw against Stockport, and the feeling is they will continue to improve as new players settle in to life under Richie Wellens. The bet on the south coast though is to back OVER 2.5 GOALS, with the Plymouth goal-train likely to continue. All in all, across four fixtures so far, the Pilgrims have gone over this total on three occasions, with their games averaging 4.0 goals. Defensively they have been all over the place, allowing 1.75 xGA per league game, but they have shown flashes in attack. Orient have been similar, with two of their three going over, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see these sides go toe-to-toe. Odds correct at 1115 (18/08/25)

Stockport vs Bradford Kick-off: Tuesday, 19:45 BST

TV: Sky Sports+

Live odds, form and stats Jimmy 'The Punt' Bradford have made light work of the jump up to League One taking seven points from the nine available. Their most recent win against clear ante-post title favourites Luton was particularly eye-catching. Their early season form follows a similar pattern to last season in League Two where they were brilliant at Valley Parade and not so hot on the road. In the fourth tier last term, the Bantams took 55 points at home (most in the division) but only 23 away (16th), winning five of their 23 fixtures on their travels. The home wins against the Hatters and Wycombe this season both saw them race into two-goal leads and see out the victories. Their stalemate at relegation favourites Northampton suggests they haven’t managed to shake off travel issues though. Last season, they really struggled in their trips to the division's best sides. In six games away at the top seven, Graham Alexander’s side lost five (W0 D1), conceding 13 times and scoring five. I fear their unbeaten start could end at Edgeley Park against one of the division's best sides. STOCKPORT are also unbeaten and went within seconds of taking maximum points from their opening three games in the draw with Leyton Orient. At home last campaign, they were good. Dave Challinor’s side took 52 points (3rd most) and won 70% of their fixtures. Their home win over Bolton in their opening game suggests this home advantage is going to continue and they look a bet at EVENS. Odds correct at 1410 BST (18/08/25)

Crawley vs MK Dons Kick-off: Tuesday, 19:45 BST

TV: Sky Sports+

Live odds, form and stats Jimmy 'The Punt'

MK DONS TO WIN TO NIL is the bet, again. If you are unaware, Paul Warne’s side do not concede goals, literally ever. We’re now seven games into his tenure and the Dons are yet to be breached, they’ve only conceded five shots on target in those matches, one ‘big chance’ and a combined xGA of 4.01. On Tuesday they face Crawley, a side who have not made the best start to the season. Scott Lindsey’s team are pointless and their only goal of the campaign was a consolation, deep into injury time against relegation favourites Newport. Odds correct at 1450 BST (18/08/25)

Newport vs Salford Kick-off: Tuesday, 19:30 BST

TV: Sky Sports+

Live odds, form and stats Jake Osgathorpe Newport have started the season pretty well, picking up a win, a draw and suffering one loss in the league, while also losing to Championship side Millwall in the Carabao Cup. It's probably an understatement to say that they have been heavily reliant on set-pieces thus far, with three of their four goals coming from such scenarios, as well as 69% of their xG total. This has to be an avenue to attack on Tuesday given the Exiles have averaged 0.87 xGF per game from dead-ball situations, and Salford showing a propensity to ship chances from set-pieces. Karl Robinson's side opened the campaign with a 3-1 loss to Crewe in which they allowed an eye-watering 2.14 xG from set-pieces. Three games since have seen them ship 0.25, 0.52 and 0.21 xG, consistently giving up chances, especially to opposition centre-backs. All told, Salford have faced nine shots from opposing CB's this season, with at least one in every game. Unfortunately, bookies rarely price shots for centre-backs at this level, so we'll have to swing big with a Newport defender TO SCORE ANYTIME, and it's MATTHEW BAKER who gets the nod.

He was on the scoresheet last time out in defeat at Grimsby, but has been a constant threat this season, firing at least one shot in every Newport game so far and averaging 0.19 xG per 90. That figure suggests the chances he is getting - all from set-pieces - are good ones, and with Salford vulnerable, he could strike for the second game running. He did manage to net four times last season too. Odds correct at 1335 BST (18/08/25)

Port Vale vs Stevenage Kick-off: Tuesday, 19:45 BST

TV: Sky Sports+

Live odds, form and stats Jake Osgathorpe Port Vale have been a tough follow for goals backers. Their last three games have seen just one goal combined, so with a visit of Stevenage on Tuesday, UNDER 1.5 GOALS looks worthy of a bet at 7/4. Darren Moore has his side extremely well-drilled, with their defence giving up very little, but they lack the attacking quality and risk-taking ability to nick those wins in tight games, hence the low goal totals. Across four games this season, Vale have allowed just 3.44 xGA, an average of 0.86 per game, and that's despite playing 37% of their total minutes with 10-men. They host League One's early pace-setters Stevenage, who have won three from three, keeping two clean sheets in the process. Alex Revell's side have looked very strong defensively themselves, conceding just 0.76 xGA per game in League One. So, with two strong defences going head-to-head with two limited attacks, chancing little goal-mouth action appeals. No first scorer is 7/1 (Sky Bet) for those who want to chance a bigger price. Odds correct at 1205 BST (18/08/25)

Mansfield vs Blackpool Kick-off: Tuesday, 19:45 BST

TV: Sky Sports+

Live odds, form and stats Jake Osgathorpe Blackpool have had serious issues defending set-pieces so far this season, conceding four goals in three league outings, leading the league in xGA allowed from dead-ball situations (2.46, 0.82 per game). Mansfield have scored two set-piece goals already this season, while across all competitions have created 1.57 xGF from set-piece situations, taking an average of three shots per game. So, we'll chance BAILY CARGILL TO SCORE ANYTIME at 12/1, with the centre-back already finding the net from a corner this campaign. He wasn't very prolific last season, netting just once, but the season before Cargill found the net five times, averaging a solid 0.10 xG per 90. Let's hope he can take advantage of Blackpool's weakness. Odds correct at 1305 BST (18/08/25)