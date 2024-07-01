Austria vs Turkey betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

CLICK for odds, form & stats in our NEW match page

Could Austria win Euro 2024? This competition has thrown up surprises in the past; Denmark (1992), Greece (2004) and you could even include Portugal (2016) in that list. Those three nations' winning campaigns relied on defensive tactics, good fortune and moments of brilliance from their star players. Ralf Rangnick’s side are the complete opposite.

Das Team’s high press actively looks to forge the opposition into mistakes. Only Germany has a lower PPDA (passes per defensive action, a pressing metric in which the lower the number the more intense the press) and no side averages more tackles or fouls per game. This is why they topped a group ahead of France, the Netherlands and Poland to reach the easier side of the bracket. Navigate this clash with Turkey, then it is Romania or the Netherlands and then England or Switzerland before the final in Berlin. They began the summer as 80/1 outsiders but have crumbled to 16/1 to lift the trophy, which is considerably shorter then Belgium (28/1).

What are the best bets? That is not to say Austria are invincible. They have not kept a clean sheet yet and have been extremely lucky to concede as few as they have (3) with an xGA of 5.5. Das Team have had no trouble finding the net though, netting six goals in their last two games.

With a total of 10 goals across their three group games, OVER 2.5 GOALS may be the best way into Austria’s clash with Turkey at a shade of odds on. CLICK HERE to back over 2.5 goals with Sky Bet Turkey have been pretty obliging too, scoring five and conceding just as many in Germany. With four goals scored in half of these sides six games I also think it is worth being a little greedy and taking OVER 3.5 GOALS. There were seven goals when these sides met back in March. CLICK HERE to back over 3.5 goals with Sky Bet

Team news Austria have no fresh injury concerns but Rangnick is forced to make one change from the side which beat the Netherlands as Patrick Wimmer is suspended. This should see Christoph Baumgartner get the nod in central attacking midfield in between Marcel Sabitzer and Konrad Laimer. Marco Arnautovic, the most capped Austrian of all-time, should fend off competition from Michael Gregoritsch to spearhead the attack. Turkey boss Vincenzo Montella will be without captain Hakan Calhanoglu who picked up his second yellow card of the tournament against Czechia. Ismail Yuksek should replace him at the base of midfield. Samet Akaydin is also suspended so Merih Demiral should partner Abdulkerim Bardakci at the heart of defence.