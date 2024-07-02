Austria 1-2 Turkey: Merih Demiral scores twice to send Turkey to the quarters

Merih Demiral was the hero for Turkey as they beat Austria 2-1 to make it through to the quarter finals of Euro 2024.

The centre-back scored in the opening minute of the game to give his side a dream start, finishing from an Arda Guler corner.

Turkey had the better of the first half, frustrating Austria and limiting them to few chances in a highly competitive 45 minutes.

It was more of the same after the break, until Demiral scored his nations second goal, heading home another in-swinging Guler corner.

The dynamic of the tie changed completely after the score went 2-0, with Turkey sitting very deep and defending their lead, meaning wave after wave of Austria pressure.

It didn't take long for the pressure to pay off either, just seven minutes after going two down the Austrians pulled one back through Michael Gregoritsch.

His goal also came from a set-piece, with the forward ghosting round the back and firing home after a near-post flick-on.

The pattern of the game stayed the same for the remaining 30 minutes, with Ralf Rangnick's side pushing hard for an equaliser and Turkey getting deeper and deeper.

Austria did create a few half chances, but with nearly the last kick of the game, Christoph Baumgartner was denied from six yards by one of the saves of the tournament from Mert Gunok.

A header from nearly point-blank range ready to nestle in the corner of the net, Gonuk somehow reacted and pushed the attempt around the post.

It ended 2-1 much to the jubilation of the many Turkey fans in the stadium, as they set up a quarter final tie with the Netherlands on Saturday.