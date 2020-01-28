Jean-Kevin Augustin turns down Manchester United in favour of move to Leeds United

Manchester United's hunt for a striker suffered another blow after it was revealed that Jean-Kevin Augustin rejected them in favour of a move to Leeds.
The Athletic report that United registered late interest in the RB Leipzig striker, but his move to Leeds was at an advanced stage and Augustin was keen on the Sky Bet Championship promotion hopefuls.
The France Under-21 international, who spent the first half of the season on loan at Monaco, became Leeds' third signing during the January transfer window when he signed on Monday.
Leeds also hold the option to make the deal permanent, although that will depend upon securing promotion back to the Premier League.
The Whites weren't the only side interested in bringing Augustin in though. Brighton, Crystal Palace and Newcastle are also said to have enquired about the forward.
Manchester United were another who looked to secure a deal, but they were 'too late and too disorganised' in their process.
Jean-Kevin Augustin specials (odds via Sky Bet)
- Augustin to score 6+ goals in the 19/20 Sky Bet Championship season - 1/2
- Augustin to score 8+ goals in the 19/20 Sky Bet Championship season - 7/4
- Augustin to score 10+ goals in the 19/20 Sky Bet Championship season - 11/2
- Augustin to score 12+ goals in the 19/20 Sky Bet Championship season - 20/1
- Augustin to score 15+ goals in the 19/20 Sky Bet Championship season - 100/1
Speaking to The Ornstein & Chapman Podcast, journalist David Ornstein revealed: "They (Leeds) conducted a highly impressive process.
"Marcelo Bielsa was absolutely key to this because the agent of Augustin is also the agent of (Benjamin) Mendy and Mendy credits Bielsa with being absolutely fundamental to his development during a short time together at Marseille.
"The relationship was there and the respect was there. Leeds conducted the process very diligently and thoroughly.
"Whereas Manchester United came to the table, and others, far too late and in a far too disorganised way."
Augustin progressed through PSG's youth system, making his first-team debut in April 2015, before making the switch to German outfit Leipzig for £11million in July 2017.
He scored 20 goals in 67 appearances in all competitions for the Bundesliga club, those coming across the the German top-flight, Europa League and Champions League among other cup competitions.
Odds correct at 1015 GMT (28/01/20)