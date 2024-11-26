Aston Villa vs Juventus betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

1pt Ross Barkley to be carded at 11/2 (General)
Aston Villa have not won since beating Bologna 2-0 in the Champions League back in October, losing four of their last six games, including a trip to Club Brugge.
After an almost faultless start (W9 D3 L1) Unai Emery’s side were at top of the group in Europe and among the front runners in the Premier League.
They remain favourites for the visit of Juventus, who have only conceded 12 goals in 17 games this term, sit four points off the top in Serie A and can leapfrog Villa with a win.
If forced to, I'd be backing the Old Lady.
Luckily I don't have to pick a side, and have found better value in the card market.
Injuries open the door for a rare ROSS BARKLEY start in the heart of the Villa midfield and his price TO BE CARDED is simply too big.
The midfielder has only started three matches for Villa this season, yet across a total of 440 minutes of playing time in the Premier League and Champions League he has been booked four times (card per 90 of 0.82).
Granted, it is a small sample size but even based on his numbers at Luton last season (0.21) his price to be booked on Wednesday is a point too big.
Barkley reinvented himself as a deep-lying playmaker at Kenilworth Road, which explains his increase in defensive output.
Combine this with the jump up in standard and a favourable referee choice and this angle ticks all the boxes.
Jesus Gil Manzano has dished out 42 cards in six La Liga games this term and has averaged just under four per game in his career on the continent.
Aston Villa are thin on the ground. Amadou Onana and Jacob Ramsey are ruled out and Boubacar Kamara and Ezri Konsa are also doubts. Matty Cash should fill in at full-back and Barkley in midfield if Kamara and Konsa miss out.
Despite scoring twice in Europe this season Jhon Duran may have to settle for a spot on the bench as Emery is expected to opt for Ollie Watkins and Morgan Rodgers in attack.
As for Juventus, Dusan Vlahovic limped off for Serbia during the international break and played no part in the draw at Milan at the weekend. The frontman remains a doubt for the trip to Villa Park, Timothy Weah should start in his absence.
Former Villan Douglas Luiz is a doubt with a muscle injury, as is Weston McKennie.
Aston Villa: Martinez; Cash, Carlos, Torres, Digne; Bailey, Barkley, Tielemans, McGinn; Rodgers, Watkins
Juventus: Di Gregorio; Savona, Kalulu, Gatti, Cambiaso; Locatelli, Thuram; Conceicao, Koopmeiners, Yildiz; Weah
Odds correct at 1245 GMT (26/11/24)
