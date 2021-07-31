Aston Villa agree deal with Bayer Leverkusen for Leon Bailey

Aston Villa have reportedly agreed a deal to sign winger Leon Bailey from Bayer Leverkusen, with the transfer subject to the player completing a medical and finalising personal terms.
Bailey has spent four seasons with Leverkusen, making over 100 appearances after his move from Genk.
He earned a place in the Bundesliga team of the season in 2018 and will head to Villa Park with 10 caps for his country to his name.
20/21: Goals: 9 (5.93 xG), Assists: 8 (5.93 xA)
19/20: Goals: 5 (3.75 xG), Assists: 3 (2.35 xA)
18/19: Goals: 5 (4.01 xG), Assists: 1 (3.38 xA)
17/18: Goals: 9 (7.56 xG), Assists: 6 (6.59 xA)
Several of England's top clubs, including Manchester City, Manchester United and Liverpool were tracking the Jamaica international last summer, but were put off by the £40m price tag.
The signing comes shortly after Manchester City reportedly made a £100m bid for Aston Villa skipper Jack Grealish, and suggests the England playmaker could be on his way out of Villa Park.
More to follow...
