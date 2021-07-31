Sporting Life
Aston Villa agree deal to sing Leon Bailey
Aston Villa agree deal to sing Leon Bailey

Aston Villa agree deal with Bayer Leverkusen for Leon Bailey

By Sporting Life
16:21 · SAT July 31, 2021

Aston Villa have reportedly agreed a deal to sign winger Leon Bailey from Bayer Leverkusen, with the transfer subject to the player completing a medical and finalising personal terms.

Bailey has spent four seasons with Leverkusen, making over 100 appearances after his move from Genk.

He earned a place in the Bundesliga team of the season in 2018 and will head to Villa Park with 10 caps for his country to his name.

Expected Goals (xG) & Expected Assists (xA) by season:

20/21: Goals: 9 (5.93 xG), Assists: 8 (5.93 xA)

19/20: Goals: 5 (3.75 xG), Assists: 3 (2.35 xA)

18/19: Goals: 5 (4.01 xG), Assists: 1 (3.38 xA)

17/18: Goals: 9 (7.56 xG), Assists: 6 (6.59 xA)

Leon Bailey stats

Several of England's top clubs, including Manchester City, Manchester United and Liverpool were tracking the Jamaica international last summer, but were put off by the £40m price tag.

The signing comes shortly after Manchester City reportedly made a £100m bid for Aston Villa skipper Jack Grealish, and suggests the England playmaker could be on his way out of Villa Park.

More to follow...

FOOTBALL TIPS