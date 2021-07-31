Aston Villa agree deal with Bayer Leverkusen for Leon Bailey

Aston Villa have reportedly agreed a deal to sign winger Leon Bailey from Bayer Leverkusen, with the transfer subject to the player completing a medical and finalising personal terms.

Bailey has spent four seasons with Leverkusen, making over 100 appearances after his move from Genk. He earned a place in the Bundesliga team of the season in 2018 and will head to Villa Park with 10 caps for his country to his name.

Expected Goals (xG) & Expected Assists (xA) by season: 20/21: Goals: 9 (5.93 xG), Assists: 8 (5.93 xA) 19/20: Goals: 5 (3.75 xG), Assists: 3 (2.35 xA) 18/19: Goals: 5 (4.01 xG), Assists: 1 (3.38 xA) 17/18: Goals: 9 (7.56 xG), Assists: 6 (6.59 xA)