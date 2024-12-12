Arsenal 3-0 Monaco: Bukayo Saka stars in Champions League victory

Bukayo Saka scored twice to send Arsenal to a 3-0 win over Monaco in the Champions League at the Emirates Stadium.

The England international opened the scoring in the 34th minute with impressive Champions League debutant Myles Lewis-Skelly involved in the build-up. Saka then pounced on a desperate backpass to double the home side’s advantage with 12 minutes left before substitute Kai Havertz added a third in the closing stages. Arsenal wasted a series of chances in the opening period, and, at times, rode their luck in the second half, but the victory enhanced their hopes of progression to the knockout stages after they ended the night third in the 36-team league. The top eight automatically progress to the next phase.

Gabriel Jesus has not scored in the Premier League or Champions League for almost an entire calendar year. And with just one strike in his previous 31 appearances – a goal against Preston in the Carabao Cup in October – his alarming form prompted Mikel Arteta to deny on Tuesday that he would be sold when the window opens next month. However, Arteta might be reconsidering his decision after Jesus failed to convert a hat-trick of golden opportunities inside the opening half-hour. The first arrived after just four minutes, but Jesus’ right-footed effort was tame and straight at Monaco goalkeeper Radoslaw Majecki. A long ball over the top of the Monaco backline then allowed Jesus to charge down on Majecki. The Pole, perhaps surprisingly, elected to stay on his line, presenting Arsenal’s number nine with a glorious chance, but one he squandered. His strike was not convincing enough and Majecki made the save with an outstretched right boot.

Mikel Arteta oversaw another Arsenal victory

A minute later and Gabriel Martinelli was quick to put Jesus through on goal. Another brilliant opportunity beckoned, but former West Ham defender Thilo Kehrer was hot on Jesus’ heels and the striker’s rushed effort was smothered by Majecki. Three shots on target. No goals. One wondered whether it might be one of those nights for the hosts. It certainly would be for Jesus. Enter stage left, Lewis-Skelly. Prior to Wednesday’s fixture, the 18-year-old academy product had made just two appearances for Arsenal – both in the Carabao Cup. However, a litany of injuries in Arsenal’s backline – this was their 10th different back-four combination of the season so far – thrust Lewis-Skelly into the Emirates spotlight, ahead of Scotland international Kieran Tierney. And he repaid Arteta’s faith. Lewis-Skelly, who looked at home for the entirety of the opening period, regained possession in the Monaco half before his exquisite, defence-splitting pass found Jesus lingering on the left-hand side.

He might have been wasteful in front of goal, but there were no complaints with Jesus’ scrumptious pinpoint ball across the six-yard box. Saka converted, and Arsenal had their opener. Lewis-Skelly was rightly mobbed by his team-mates, and the hosts might have doubled their advantage moments later. A misplaced pass from Soungoutou Magassa put Martin Odegaard through on goal, but the skipper screwed his shot wide. Moments after the restart, Kehrer headed a free-kick wide of David Raya’s post to hand Arsenal a reminder that the fixture was far from settled. And Monaco, third in Ligue 1, continued to dominate the opening exchanges of the second period. Substitute Takumi Minamino forced Raya into action before Breel Embolo’s swivel-and-shot grazed Raya’s side-netting.

Arsenal were living dangerously and the home fans knew it. Jesus’ night came to an end with 18 minutes left as Havertz took his place. The German’s introduction coincided with Arsenal regaining control of affairs, and he was involved in the goal that put the game out of Monaco’s reach. Mohammed Salisu’s lackadaisical backpass forced unnecessary pressure on Majecki. Havertz was all over the Pole, and the keeper’s rushed toepoke fell to Saka, who made no mistake. Saka then turned provider after 88 minutes with Havertz beating Kehrer at the near post to complete a fine night for Arteta’s men.

