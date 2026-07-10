Argentina vs Switzerland predictions, tips, best bets and World Cup preview

Kick-off: 02:00 BST, Sunday TV: ITV1 Live odds, form and stats

Despite a very favourable path Argentina have scraped their way through the opening two rounds of the knockout stage. They went within nine minutes of a penalty shootout against Cape Verde, only saved that embarrassment by an own goal, before performing a far more dramatic rescue act in the last 16 to deny Egypt; with just a little help from the officials. Three goals in the final 11 minutes overturned a 2-0 deficit and clinched a controversial victory, keeping alive their pursuit of back-to-back titles.

Lionel Messi was emotional after Argentina's late comeback against Egypt in the round of 16

While Lionel Scaloni's side were both exhausted and relieved when the full-time whistle blew in the round of 32, there was an outpouring of emotion after their latest escape, with Lionel Messi in floods of tears as his World Cup journey continued for at least one more game. Surely their luck will run out at some point? Switzerland could be the team to make sure it does. Murat Yakin's side pose a much sterner test as the 14th-ranked team in the world, 10 places higher than Egypt and 50 above Cape Verde. Unlike the holders' previous two opponents the Swiss are an experienced, hardened, consistent team competing at a seventh successive major-tournament, and in a seventh successive knockout phase. Their reputation for being hard to beat is well earned, too.

Of their eight knockout matches during that time seven have seen under 2.5 goals which is an unsurprising general price of 4/6, with four going under 1.5 and three ending goalless after 90 minutes. Only once have they lost by more than a goal in 90 minutes. Colombia, England, Spain and Poland were all taken to penalties and Argentina edged them 1-0 in extra time back in 2014. The spine of their team throughout the majority of that period remains, with a sprinkling of exciting young players helping them to reach their first World Cup quarter-final since 1954. Of all the quarter-final ties this looks the most likely to end as a DRAW AFTER 90 MINUTES and at a price of 13/5 that is our main selection.

Switzerland boss Murat Yakin