Argentina vs Egypt predictions, tips, best bets and World Cup preview

Football betting tips: World Cup
1pt Draw after 90 minutes at 4/1 (General)
0.5pt No Goalscorer after 90 minutes at 10/1 (General)
Kick-off: 17:00 BST, Tuesday
TV: ITV1
Live odds, form and stats
Argentina were given a major scare in the round of 32, scraping past Cape Verde in extra time to win 3-2 thanks to an own goal.
It exposed what up until then had only been a suspicion, that a combination of a weak group - they beat Algeria, Austria and Jordan - and an irrepressible Lionel Messi were helping to covering up the holders' flaws.
Lionel Scaloni's side looked out on their feet at the full-time whistle, celebrating their triumph over a minnow competing at their first World Cup, with a population of 500,000 people and ranked 64th in the world as though they had just defended the trophy.
Egypt also made hard work of things to reach this stage, but there were plenty of mitigating factors.
In their ever first World Cup knockout tie they survived an injury crisis to eventually battle past a stubborn Australia team on penalties.
It had looked as though they could be without as many as six players for that tie. Ultimately defensive duo Mohamed Abdelmonem and Ahmed Fatouh, and suspended midfielder Mohanad Lasheen were missing.
Mohamed Salah somehow managed to play 120 minutes despite a hamstring injury that had threatened his involvement. Despite playing at almost walking pace in the closing stages he still created five chances for his team-mates, continuing an under the radar, impressive tournament in a new number 10 role.
With no reports of any negative reaction to Salah's injury, Lasheen back available, and growing positivity that both Abdelmonem and Fatouh could be too, Egypt will be confident of following Cape Verde's lead and pushing the holders close.
It feels too much of a stretch to back the upset, but with the DRAW AFTER 90 MINUTES priced at 4/1 that looks a little big.
The Pharaohs have nothing to lose having already made history, breaking their World Cup duck by beating New Zealand 3-1 in the group stage and winning a knockout tie for the first time ever.
Aside from that aforementioned victory, all of their matches have ended 1-1 which hints at the possibility of a fine-margin contest, making the 10/1 about NO GOALSCORER AFTER 90 MINUTES also worth a small bet.
Generally Argentina tend to prioritise clean sheets too, with Scaloni's men keeping their opponents out in 30 of their 42 fixtures since the 2022 World Cup final.
Odds correct 15:45 BST (05/07/26)
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