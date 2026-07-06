Argentina vs Egypt predictions, tips, best bets and World Cup preview

Football betting tips: World Cup 1pt Draw after 90 minutes at 4/1 (General) 0.5pt No Goalscorer after 90 minutes at 10/1 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Kick-off: 17:00 BST, Tuesday TV: ITV1 Live odds, form and stats

Argentina were given a major scare in the round of 32, scraping past Cape Verde in extra time to win 3-2 thanks to an own goal. It exposed what up until then had only been a suspicion, that a combination of a weak group - they beat Algeria, Austria and Jordan - and an irrepressible Lionel Messi were helping to covering up the holders' flaws. Lionel Scaloni's side looked out on their feet at the full-time whistle, celebrating their triumph over a minnow competing at their first World Cup, with a population of 500,000 people and ranked 64th in the world as though they had just defended the trophy. Egypt also made hard work of things to reach this stage, but there were plenty of mitigating factors. In their ever first World Cup knockout tie they survived an injury crisis to eventually battle past a stubborn Australia team on penalties.