Any Other Bets: Premier League, Bundesliga and EFL Trophy tips for Tuesday 14 January

Holstein Kiel vs Borussia Dortmund Kick-off time: 17:30 GMT, Tuesday

Home 19/4 | Draw 15/4 | Away 4/9 Tom Carnduff Borussia Dortmund's travels woes appear to be a thing of the past with two wins from their final three trips on the road prior to the winter break. The other was a 1-1 draw with Mönchengladbach and they travel to face a Holstein Kiel outfit sitting where we'd have expected at this stage. The hosts are 17th, two points clear of bottom club Bochum, and the six-point gap between themselves and safety is already looking like a mountain to climb based on performances so far. Kiel did at least thrash Augsburg 5-1 in their final game before the winter break and scored twice in defeat to Freiburg at the weekend but both wins this season have been against teams sat in the bottom half.

They do face a Dortmund side battling with illness in the camp though. Defensive options Waldemar Anton, Emre Can and Nico Schlotterbeck were among those unavailable against Leverkusen. Given the quick turnaround, Nuri Sahin may well be forced to field a makeshift back line once again and that should give Kiel the aerial advantage. At 14/1, DAVID ZEC TO SCORE ANYTIME is a bet worth backing. CLICK HERE to back David Zec to score anytime with Sky Bet The centre-back made his debut for the hosts on Saturday and registered an effort on target. He's already scored four times across 20 league and Europa Conference League appearances this season for former club NK Celje in Slovenia. Zec has averaged a goal roughly every 11 appearances as a centre-back across his career and games like this present a good opportunity if players for the visitors are still unavailable. Kiel may not run up the corner count but game state should play its part. Given those availability issues, it's an appealing play at the prices. Odds correct at 1220 GMT (13/01/25)

West Ham vs Fulham Kick-off time: 19:30 GMT, Tuesday

Home 9/5 | Draw 12/5 | Away 11/8 Tom Carnduff Graham Potter's spell as West Ham boss looked like it was going to start in the best possible way when they took an early lead away at Aston Villa on Friday night. Two quick fire second-half goals dumped them out of the FA Cup at the third round stage though. To make matters worse, Niclas Füllkrug picked up an injury which could keep him out for three months, while Crysencio Summerville was also forced off at half-time. Potter stated the latter was more precautionary though and we await to see if he is involved for the Premier League clash with Fulham on Tuesday.

SUMMERVILLE wasn't started as a wing-back but he's certainly value at 10/1 for 4+ TACKLES if he is involved. If not, the likelihood is he isn't in the squad and bets are voided. CLICK HERE to back Crysencio Summerville 4+ tackles with Sky Bet He returned two successful tackles in the first-half at Villa and would have probably returned more had he played at least 80 minutes. It's not a particular surprise when he averaged 1.3 tackles per game for Leeds last season. Summerville started on the right of their attack but clearly had instructions to drop back and contribute defensively when they were out of possession. This is a bet that will certainly have some value in the early stages of Potter's time in the job. Odds correct at 1235 GMT (13/01/25)

Wolfsburg vs Borussia Mönchengladbach Kick-off time: 19:30 GMT, Tuesday

Home evens | Draw 11/4 | Away 23/10 Tom Carnduff Wolfsburg returned to winning ways on Saturday at Hoffenheim while Borussia Mönchengladbach were restricted to virtually nothing in their defeat to Bayern Munich. A home win is around the even money mark but it's a contest that does have the feel of one which could go either way. This game is one which is likely to present a set-piece mismatch as Wolfsburg allow the highest expected goals (xG) from corners and free-kicks in the Bundesliga this season. Mönchengladbach have posted the most shots from these situations but sit fifth in terms of goals scored.

NICO ELVEDI had one of their few efforts against Bayern and he represents value at 16s to SCORE ANYTIME. CLICK HERE to back Nico Elvedi to score anytime with Sky Bet Forward Tim Kleindienst is the only player to average a higher number of aerials won among Mönchengladbach players this season and he scored against Leverkusen on opening weekend. Elvedi has had some injury issues this season but he's posted three goals in two of his last three league campaigns. His chances in the current season have amounted to 1.46 xG which is the highest of any defender in this squad. While he may not have a high amount of shots, they have been of good quality. He may see a good chance arise here. Odds correct at 1500 GMT (13/01/25)

Peterborough vs Walsall Kick-off time: 19:45 GMT, Tuesday

Home 29/20 | Draw 12/5 | Away 29/20 Jimmy 'The Punt' Cantrill Peterborough are in free fall. They are five points above the drop zone in League One and have only taken seven points from the last 30 on offer, losing five of their last six. Although they boast a 100% record in this competition, I wouldn’t be in a rush to back them on Tuesday. WALSALL, on the other hand, are flying. The Saddlers are miles clear at the top of League Two and they also boast an impressive record in the cup competitions. In nine FA Cup, Carabao Cup and EFL Trophy fixtures this term, they have only lost in 90 minutes once despite playing against higher league opponents on seven occasions. They have already beaten Birmingham and Reading in this competition (both on penalties), Exeter and Huddersfield in the League Cup and Bolton in the FA Cup. At the prices available, backing the visitors TO WIN is worth a go. CLICK HERE to back Walsall to win with Sky Bet Odds correct at 1130 GMT (13/01/25)