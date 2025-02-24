Any Other Bets: Premier League and EFL tips for 25 February

Football betting tips: Tuesday best bets
2pts Both teams to score in Palace vs Villa (19:30) at 3/4 (bet365, William Hill)
2pts Walsall to beat Cheltenham (19:45) at 6/5 (General)
0.5pt No goalscorer in Northampton vs Barnsley (19:45) at 11/1 (General)
1pt Barnsley to win and under 3.5 goals at 15/8 (Betfair, Paddy Power)
1pt Fleetwood win to nil vs Gillingham (19:45) at 18/5 (BetVictor)
Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa
- Kick-off time: 19:30 GMT, Tuesday
- TV: TNT Sports 2
- Home 29/20 | Draw 23/10 | Away 7/4
Jimmy 'The Punt' Cantrill
Aston Villa head to Selhurst Park on Tuesday and Unai Emery’s side have struggled on the road this term.
The Villans have won four of their 12 Premier League games taking 14 points in total and lost six of their last eight.
Goals have been more consistent than points. Their away matches have averaged over three a game, they have only kept one clean sheet and scored in two thirds of their fixtures.
Tuesday’s opponents Crystal Palace have struggled at home (W2 D5 L6) but BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE has clicked in each of their last seven league games at Selhurst Park.
Northampton vs Barnsley
- Kick-off time: 19:45 GMT, Tuesday
- TV: Sky Sports+
- Home 5/2 | Draw 23/10 | Away 10/11
Joe Townsend
BARNSLEY finally breathed life back into their faltering Sky Bet League One campaign by winning 1-0 at South Yorkshire rivals Rotherham on Saturday, ending a six-match winless spell from which they had taken just a single point.
The resilience shown by Darrell Clarke's side at the New York didn't come from nowhere, with an average of just 2.09 non-penalty expected goals (NPxG) produced across Barnsley's past six matches in a clear shift towards organisation being a first priority after six months of often hapless defensive displays.
They now travel to a Northampton Town side whose own defence has greatly improved under Kevin Nolan, both in terms of underlying data and actual goals conceded. Across his 10 games in charge there have been two goalless draws and three 1-0 matches with 70% of their fixtures involving two goals or fewer.
This will be tough for the Cobblers, though, as the Tykes' away record against weaker opponents is terrific, making the 15/8 about BARNSLEY TO WIN AND UNDER 3.5 GOALS worth backing.
Only Wycombe and Birmingham have taken more third-tier points on the road, with four of their six defeats coming against the sides currently sitting second to fifth.
There does remain that nagging doubt over trusting the Tykes, though, so laying off a smaller stake on NO GOALSCORER at 11/1 is also advised.
Cheltenham vs Walsall
- Kick-off time: 19:45 GMT, Tuesday
- TV: Sky Sports+
- Home 21/10 | Draw 21/10 | Away 23/20
Jimmy 'The Punt' Cantrill
After losing Stoke loanee Nathan Lowe in January WALSALL had a wobble going winless in five, losing three.
Lowe netted 15 goals and left the Saddlers 12 points clear at the top of League Two. That lead shrivelled to eight points since but after back-to-back wins, the rumours are that Walsall are back.
Mat Sadler's side came from behind to beat Chesterfield then followed it up with a 2-0 win over 10-man Morecambe.
Tuesday’s hosts Cheltenham have only lost one of their last 10 league games at Whaddon Road but the price about the away team TO WIN looks too big.
Notts County went off at the exact same price and put five past Cheltenham. Port Vale and Bradford both went off shorter than the 6/5 quotes about Walsall but you only have to look at the league table to see the latter are a better side.
Gillingham vs Fleetwood
- Kick-off time: 19:45 GMT, Tuesday
- TV: Sky Sports+
- Home 29/20 | Draw 2/1 | Away 17/10
Jimmy 'The Punt' Cantrill
Pete Wild took charge of FLEETWOOD on Christmas Eve and the Cod Army have motored up League Two.
Fleetwood have taken 18 points from 13 games, picking up results in eight and the defensive improvement has been a major factor.
Under Wild, Fleetwood have kept clean sheets in 46% of their league games, rising from 37% pre-Wild.
Interestingly, four of their five victories under him have come TO NIL and at 18/5, backing them to beat Gillingham without reply appeals.
The Gills' last two games have ended goalless and five of their last six league defeats have come to nil.
Odds correct at 1400 GMT (24/02/25)
More from Sporting Life
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.