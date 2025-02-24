Any Other Bets: Premier League and EFL tips for 25 February

Football betting tips: Tuesday best bets 2pts Both teams to score in Palace vs Villa (19:30) at 3/4 (bet365, William Hill) 2pts Walsall to beat Cheltenham (19:45) at 6/5 (General) 0.5pt No goalscorer in Northampton vs Barnsley (19:45) at 11/1 (General) 1pt Barnsley to win and under 3.5 goals at 15/8 (Betfair, Paddy Power) 1pt Fleetwood win to nil vs Gillingham (19:45) at 18/5 (BetVictor) CLICK HERE to add the selection to your Sky Bet bet slip Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa Kick-off time: 19:30 GMT, Tuesday

TV: TNT Sports 2

Home 29/20 | Draw 23/10 | Away 7/4 Jimmy 'The Punt' Cantrill

Aston Villa head to Selhurst Park on Tuesday and Unai Emery’s side have struggled on the road this term. The Villans have won four of their 12 Premier League games taking 14 points in total and lost six of their last eight. Goals have been more consistent than points. Their away matches have averaged over three a game, they have only kept one clean sheet and scored in two thirds of their fixtures. Tuesday’s opponents Crystal Palace have struggled at home (W2 D5 L6) but BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE has clicked in each of their last seven league games at Selhurst Park. CLICK HERE to back both teams to score with Sky Bet

Joe Townsend BARNSLEY finally breathed life back into their faltering Sky Bet League One campaign by winning 1-0 at South Yorkshire rivals Rotherham on Saturday, ending a six-match winless spell from which they had taken just a single point. The resilience shown by Darrell Clarke's side at the New York didn't come from nowhere, with an average of just 2.09 non-penalty expected goals (NPxG) produced across Barnsley's past six matches in a clear shift towards organisation being a first priority after six months of often hapless defensive displays. They now travel to a Northampton Town side whose own defence has greatly improved under Kevin Nolan, both in terms of underlying data and actual goals conceded. Across his 10 games in charge there have been two goalless draws and three 1-0 matches with 70% of their fixtures involving two goals or fewer. This will be tough for the Cobblers, though, as the Tykes' away record against weaker opponents is terrific, making the 15/8 about BARNSLEY TO WIN AND UNDER 3.5 GOALS worth backing. CLICK HERE to back Barnsley to win and Under 3.5 goals with Sky Bet Only Wycombe and Birmingham have taken more third-tier points on the road, with four of their six defeats coming against the sides currently sitting second to fifth. There does remain that nagging doubt over trusting the Tykes, though, so laying off a smaller stake on NO GOALSCORER at 11/1 is also advised. CLICK HERE to back No Goalscorer with Sky Bet

Gillingham vs Fleetwood Kick-off time: 19:45 GMT, Tuesday

TV: Sky Sports+

Home 29/20 | Draw 2/1 | Away 17/10 Jimmy 'The Punt' Cantrill

Pete Wild took charge of FLEETWOOD on Christmas Eve and the Cod Army have motored up League Two. Fleetwood have taken 18 points from 13 games, picking up results in eight and the defensive improvement has been a major factor. Under Wild, Fleetwood have kept clean sheets in 46% of their league games, rising from 37% pre-Wild. Interestingly, four of their five victories under him have come TO NIL and at 18/5, backing them to beat Gillingham without reply appeals. CLICK HERE to back Fleetwood to win to nil with Sky Bet The Gills' last two games have ended goalless and five of their last six league defeats have come to nil.