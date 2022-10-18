Sporting Life
Alexander Isak
Alexander Isak will hope to fit enough to feature for Sweden in Qatar

Alexander Isak: Newcastle striker out until after World Cup, most likely

By Sporting Life
14:22 · TUE October 18, 2022

Record signing Alexander Isak is unlikely to play again before the World Cup, Newcastle manager Eddie Howe has confirmed.

The 23-year-old striker, who joined for £60m from Real Sociedad in August, sustained a thigh injury while on international duty with Sweden in September.

Isak made an instant impact on his Newcastle debut when he scored at Liverpool but has made just two further appearances.

"We don't think we'll see Alex back before the World Cup as unfortunately he's had a setback on his thigh," said Howe.

"It's been very frustrating for him as a new player in a new league. I thought he was acclimatising well and picked up the injury with Sweden."

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

