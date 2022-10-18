Record signing Alexander Isak is unlikely to play again before the World Cup, Newcastle manager Eddie Howe has confirmed.
The 23-year-old striker, who joined for £60m from Real Sociedad in August, sustained a thigh injury while on international duty with Sweden in September.
Isak made an instant impact on his Newcastle debut when he scored at Liverpool but has made just two further appearances.
"We don't think we'll see Alex back before the World Cup as unfortunately he's had a setback on his thigh," said Howe.
"It's been very frustrating for him as a new player in a new league. I thought he was acclimatising well and picked up the injury with Sweden."
