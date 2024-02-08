After being in and out of Erik ten Hag's starting XI at the start of the season, Argentine youngster Alejandro Garnacho now commands a place of his own in Manchester United's frontline. Predominantly being played on the left wing resulting in a position change for Marcus Rashford to the right, it is now Garnacho thriving from that flank for the Red Devils. Scoring twice against Unai Emery's Aston Villa in his first start in the new role, Garnacho has subsequently made the right flank his own, forming an exciting trio alongside Rasmus Hojlund and Marcus Rashford. So, what's changed for Garnacho and is the right flank a potentially better spot for him in the long-term? It's all about the balance After his stellar display against Villa on Premier League boxing day, Ten Hag indicated his willingness to give Garnacho a go at right wing for the long-term. The Dutchman said, "You always try to find the balance, the balance on Boxing Day was very good with Garna on the right, Rasmus in the middle and Marcus Rashford off the left. Hopefully, we can continue that." "With Garnacho on the right you get a right-footer, a different type of player who can go inside but also go outside. We want those dynamics with swapping positions, combinations, getting in behind, bringing it out of the triangles and, from there, serving our strikers."

Against Villa, Garnacho was able to help United escape under high-press situations.

Ten Hag has generally always preferred Antony on the right, despite the Brazilian's dismal end product, the arguments for team balance were somewhat fair. He was giving United a lot of benefits out of possession and that has been a big priority for Ten Hag. Perhaps a frustration as well with both Garnacho and Rashford in the past was that they didn't track back enough or smartly.

Garnacho is one of the most persistent pressers at United

Garnacho, now, is giving both the defensive effort as well as the end product from the right flank that was lacking with Antony. Switching from his usually favoured left-flank to the right has potentially simplified his game and allowed him to what he is best at - making darting runs in behind the opposition, attacking the box and getting shots away. Doing what he's best at Hearing about former United coach Justin Cochrane's experiences of coaching Garnacho, it explains why Garnacho looks like such a threat off the right flank.

NO CHOPS! How Justin Cochrane helped develop Alejandro Garnacho at Manchester United

The Argentine has struck form at the right time for Ten Hag, with Hojlund getting better with each passing and Rashford gradually finding his feet too. The second half of the season should be a promising one for the Red Devils should these three maintain form as well as availability. One other thing about playing on the right that helps Garnacho is the angles that he's now receiving the ball at, and what he's able to do immediately after.

For example, looking at this scenario from United's most recent victory against West Ham. Possession has moved from the left flank to the right, well circulated by Ten Hag's side around the back. Garnacho initially comes short to ask for the ball to feet but a square pass to Casemiro is the trigger for his off-ball sprint in behind Emerson who is caught ball-watching. The 19-year-old is able to comfortably outpace Emerson and set up Bruno Fernandes for a shot, which rebounds into the path of Marcus Rashford, who skies his rebound. Not the ideal outcome, but you can see the benefits of putting Garnacho on the right. Improving numbers and long-term fit His four-game spell at right wing has already produced four goals, consisting of braces against both Villa as well as the Hammers recently. He has also gradually improved his chance-creating numbers: Chances created: 1 vs Aston Villa

2 vs Tottenham

4 vs Wolves

3 vs West Ham

Speaking to club media following the victory against West Ham, Garnacho said, "We connect very good I think, with me now playing on the right. With Rashy on the left, putting in crosses, and Bruno in behind." It was the general expectation at the start of the season that Hojlund would strike up a partnership with Rashford and whilst that hasn't quite worked out just yet, Garnacho and Hojlund, however, have certainly developed a dangerous dynamic together. The Argentine is also seeing a lot of activity closer to the opposition goal since switching to the right flank, as opposed to receiving to feet closer to the touchline.

For the long-term Garnacho continuing on the right not only depends on his own return but also depends on the fullback he plays with. Dalot's partnership with him so far has been excellent, with the Portuguese's ability to pass out from the back and pick out Garnacho's runs combined with his tendency to invert, leaves Garnacho in 1v1 situations where he thrives. More importantly, Garnacho's flexibility now gives Ten Hag options for different types of opposition for the rest of the season. The Dutchman's success now lies at the feet of Garnacho, Hojlund and co., they are the great hope for Manchester United.