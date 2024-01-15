Diogo Dalot: How Manchester United full-back is helping Red Devils' build-up issues

Manchester United's 3-0 loss against Manchester City in late October saw one big player dropped from the Red Devils' line-up - Frenchman Raphael Varane. Harry Maguire played instead.

"When you face City, they will go up to press and then to play with Rapha and Maguire over the left, that can give problems and then you end up only kicking long balls," said United boss Erik ten Hag, outlining the tactical reasons for that decision. It isn't just down to Varane, however. United have had issues in build-up due to various factors but, in Diogo Dalot, they have someone who has eased their problems in this regard. So how has he done it?

Dalot the inverter

Dalot's role at Manchester United has varied over the years since initially joining back in the 2018-19 season under Jose Mourinho. Now under Ten Hag, he has assumed more responsibility across various phases, especially at the back, where his strengths have been useful. Though he has shown promise in his movement in forward areas, that promise has never translated into creating high-quality chances consistently. Therefore, Ten Hag has been able to use his strengths deeper on the pitch, instructing him to invert when the Red Devils are in possession.

Dalot is seeing a lot more of the ball, making himself available to receive from goalkeeper Andre Onana as well as the centre-backs. United don't have a lot of personnel who are able to receive in deeper areas confidently and carry up the pitch - and of those players who can, availability has been an issue. In games where United have bossed possession, Dalot has seen a lot of the ball, putting up 40+ touches across each of the games against Crystal Palace, Brentford, Nottingham Forest, Sheffield United and Luton. It is no surprise; the Portuguese has the ability to progress the ball - and he has been one of United’s chief progressors this season.

Dalot has often inverted into central areas during goalkicks.

In the 3-2 comeback victory against Aston Villa on Boxing Day, Dalot spent a lot of time in midfield alongside Kobbie Mainoo, allowing United’s counter-press to work better. Whenever needed though, Dalot would drop deeper, almost playing as an auxiliary left-sided centre-back with Jonny Evans. For example, here, Dalot has dropped into his own box to collect the ball from Onana and invite the press from the Villa attack. As expected, Villa winger Leon Bailey attempts to close down Dalot, but some quick footwork allows the Portuguese to clear the ball away, almost finding Rasmus Hojlund one-on-one with Diego Carlos, but for the Brazilian’s foul on the Dane.

Dalot's sharp movements work well to navigate out of tight situations.

Managers invert their full-backs for different reasons and, depending on the phase of play, there are benefits as well as downsides to the tactic. Against Chelsea, Dalot inverted to put pressure on a loose ball from defender Thiago Silva, which was forced by Antony’s initial press.

Dalot inverting has helped United's counter-press as well.

Ten Hag has been guilty of not committing his full-backs high enough in the aggressive press that they apply. That wasn’t the case here as Dalot’s recovery almost leads to a chance for United. Not just a progressive passer, Dalot is also an excellent carrier of the ball. Once again, we see an example of that against Chelsea, where he invites pressure from Mykhaylo Mudryk by opening his body to receive from Maguire. Mudryk pushes on him with the hope of winning the ball back, but Dalot spins around him quickly and creates a gap to exploit behind the Ukraine international.

Not many players in United's starting XI can turn on the ball like Dalot can.

With Mainoo starting more often recently, Dalot has been useful acting as a midfield partner for the youngster, plugging gaps where necessary and providing support in the middle of the park, even if he isn’t always the one receiving the ball. What this also does is put Alejandro Garnacho in one-on-one situations. The Argentine’s contest against Destiny Udogie of Tottenham most recently was an engaging watch.

Dalot is demanding the ball often akin to a central midfielder.

Overall though, this feels like a sustainable role for Dalot for the foreseeable future. He has never shown outstanding creative ability across his tenure at Old Trafford, never averaging more than 0.08 Expected Assists per90 (xA) during each of his seasons.

Proof is in the numbers Of all Manchester United's outfield players this season, only Bruno Fernandes has played more minutes than Dalot - and only Fernandes has completed more full matches than Dalot. He is simply essential. As such, he has racked up some hugely impressive figures so far this season. Dalot's mettle in one-on-one situations has been tested in the past and, where he once showed weakness, he has shown now he can be just as reliable as his competition in the squad, Aaron Wan-Bissaka. Dalot has tackled 82.4% of the dribblers to attempt to take him on, the best figure for any United outfield player (Wan-Bissaka is second with 72.7%) as per FBRef.

In fact, Dalot leads the squad overall for tackles and interceptions too - for players with at least 900 minutes, he tops the team charts with 3.44 tackles+interceptions per90. Only Fernandes has completed more progressive passes (184) than Dalot's 70. On a per90 basis, his 3.83 average is once again second only to his captain. Much like his compatriot, Dalot attempts somewhat riskier passes, but his value in progressing the ball is undeniable.

With Ten Hag's first-choice players on the way back into the starting XI, it would be interesting to see if the Dutchman persists with Dalot inverting. It brings a different dynamic to United's right-hand side and would reduce a build-up over-reliance on Luke Shaw when he returns. It's safe to say though that, for now, Dalot the inverter is here to stay.