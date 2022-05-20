Sporting Life
Women's Euros Rolling Acca round 1

Accumulator tips: Women’s Euros round 1 rolling acca

By Sporting Life
17:48 · TUE July 05, 2022

We pick out an xxx/1 Over 2.5 Goals fourfold from across the first round of fixtures of the 2022 Women's Euros.

  • Backing to 1pt stakes the Sporting Life Acca is +22pts across the 21/22 season
  • Follow Sporting Life-Infogol: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram

  • Over 2.5 Goals: England v Austria
  • Over 2.5 Goals: Norway v Northern Ireland
  • Over 2.5 Goals: Germany v Denmark
  • Over 2.5 Goals: Netherlands v Sweden

The first match of the rolling acca kicks-offs at 20:00 BST on Wednesday 6th July, with the final leg kicking off on Saturday 9th July at 20:00 BST.

ENGLAND enter the Euros in scintillating form, winning their three warm-up games by an aggregate scoreline of 12-1.

All of their last six games have seen OVER 2.5 GOALS, while the same goal line has been covered in seven of AUSTRIA's last eight.

NORWAY have some serious attacking firepower, and should be able to flex their muscles against rank outsiders NORTHERN IRELAND in their opener.

The two sides met in Euro qualifying, with Norway winning 6-0 on both occasions, and a similar scoreline wouldn't surprise, so OVER 2.5 GOALS looks likely.

Daily best bets and punting guide for Women's Euros
ALSO READ: Our Daily best bets and punting guide for the Women's Euros

GERMANY are record winners of the Euros, but while results have been hugely hit-and-miss of late, goals have not, with their last 10 games seeing 40 goals.

DENMARK are a more than capable side, especially in attack, scoring an average of two goals per game across their last 10, so a clash with a goal-heavy German side should yield yet more goals.

The reigning champions NETHERLANDS were hit hard in a warm-up match against England, losing 5-1, but have since bounced back with successive 3-0 and 2-0 wins.

They don't look right though, and a solid SWEDEN team can put them to the sword. The Swedes are ones to watch at this tournament, and have more than enough attacking firepower to help this match go OVER 2.5 GOALS.

Odds correct at 1410 BST (20/05/22)

Women's Euros Score Predictor
ALSO READ: Our Women's Euros Correct Score Predictor for round one

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

FOOTBALL TIPS