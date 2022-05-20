Over 2.5 Goals: England v Austria

Over 2.5 Goals: Norway v Northern Ireland

Over 2.5 Goals: Germany v Denmark

Over 2.5 Goals: Netherlands v Sweden

The first match of the rolling acca kicks-offs at 20:00 BST on Wednesday 6th July, with the final leg kicking off on Saturday 9th July at 20:00 BST.

ENGLAND enter the Euros in scintillating form, winning their three warm-up games by an aggregate scoreline of 12-1.

All of their last six games have seen OVER 2.5 GOALS, while the same goal line has been covered in seven of AUSTRIA's last eight.

NORWAY have some serious attacking firepower, and should be able to flex their muscles against rank outsiders NORTHERN IRELAND in their opener.

The two sides met in Euro qualifying, with Norway winning 6-0 on both occasions, and a similar scoreline wouldn't surprise, so OVER 2.5 GOALS looks likely.