Acca tips: Last Man Standing football predictions, picks and advice for October 3

This extended international break is certainly a challenge when it comes to trying to pick EFL bankers. Or at least it has been for me.

Grimsby boss David Artell

In all honesty, with so few fixtures all have pros and cons, but GRIMSBY are the one pick that stands out. They got a punch on the nose at Newport and should bounce back at home to struggling Shrewsbury. The Mariners are W3 D1 at Blundell Park against a tough schedule, keeping three clean sheets. The Shrews have battled gamely at home, but away have just a point. CHESTERFIELD lost at Cheltenham last weekend in a match they largely dominated; classic Steve Cotterill. It ended a six-match unbeaten run, with those performances built on strong foundations - they may be in midtable but the data suggests they're performance levels are that of a promotion contender. Tranmere, level on points with the Spirerites, draw a lot but struggle to win, doing so only once since opening day. GILLINGHAM were dominated by an impressive York last time out, clinging on even before a 70th-minute red card triggered two further goals for the hosts. It ended a six-match unbeaten and three-game winning run for Gareth Ainsworth's men, who will be confident of getting back on track against a Newport team with one away point. They did win at home to Grimsby last weekend, but were fortunate. There are caveats aplenty for everyone else, starting with a PLYMOUTH team who dominated (xG: PLY 2.52-0.99 BUR) but lost to Burton to end an encouraging sequence of five wins from six in all competitions during which they scored 19 goals. Replicate that performance and they should be too much for Leyton Orient, who have lost to Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley and Bradford at home already.