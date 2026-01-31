Menu icon
Lewis Koumas celebrates scoring the winning goal
Lewis Koumas celebrates scoring the winning goal

12/1 This Week's Acca treble makes it successive Saturday winners for Sporting Life football team

By Sporting Life
Football
Sat January 31, 2026 · 1h ago

Followers of This Week's Acca signed off January with back-to-back winners after Saturday's 12/1 treble did the job.

One week on from a 9/1 four-fold to end a losing run, our team bagged a 12/1 winning treble thanks to Hull, Lincoln and Swindon.

Swindon had been behind after 10 minutes but went ahead on 77 minutes, by which time Lincoln had been in front for an hour.

Attention then turned to Ewood Park, where Hull finally opened the scoring through Lewis Koumas against a Blackburn side battling to avoid relegation.

This Week's Acca followers were left with an anxious wait, all three sides leading by a solitary goal, but after Swindon added a third, one by one the final whistles came through.

This Week's Acca - January 31

And there was the added bonus of a win for Salford, who had been recommended for those looking for a bigger price, the addition of the League Two side boosting the Sky Bet-enhanced odds to 25/1.

Our transparent record, which reflects only the main This Week's Acca recommendation, moves back into profit for the season and is now over £1,000 to £10 level stakes since the beginning of the 2023/24 campaign.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

