Our This Week's Acca team are looking to go back-to-back with three teams backed for success at an enhanced 12/1 on Saturday.
We've got a pick from each of the three EFL divisions. The first of which is HULL as they travel to Blackburn. The Tigers are in a strong position to challenge for promotion.
Rovers are in free fall. Valerien Ismael's record sees just 44 points gained from 40 games. On the other hand, Hull have won their last three and seven of their last nine.
Into League One where LINCOLN are fancied for success against Wigan. The hosts have failed to win any of their 12 games against teams who are currently 9th or higher in the Sky Bet League One table.
Lincoln haven't lost in 11 league games now with wins away at Barnsley and Stockport in that run.
Finally, we're siding with SWINDON to return to winning ways when they host Barrow. Ian Holloway's side have hit a rough patch of form but they have been playing other top-end teams.
Recent losses have come against Notts County (5th), Bromley (1st) and Salford (4th). New Barrow boss Paul Gallagher has lost both games in charge (3-1 vs Crewe, 1-0 at home to Crawley).
Just one more team is added to the long list this week and that is SALFORD as they go to Tranmere.
Salford's defeat to Chesterfield in midweek but this looks like a good opportunity to bounce back. Tranmere have lost four in a row, alongside being beaten in seven of their previous nine.
Not only that but they've averaged just a point per game at home.
Odds correct at 12:00 GMT (29/01/26)
