Bolton's Mason Burstow helped clinch This Week's Acca
Bolton's Mason Burstow helped clinch This Week's Acca

This Week's Acca wins at 9/1 after Bolton's stoppage-time winner

By Sporting Life
Football
Sat January 24, 2026 · 2h ago

Followers of This Week's Acca were rewarded for their patience when a late penalty saw Bolton beat Leyton Orient.

Bolton formed part of a 9/1 four-fold along with Cambridge, Colchester and Salford, all of whom were in front heading into the final few minutes of Saturday's EFL action.

Full-time results came through for those three sides shortly after Bolton's Mason Burstow had given them the lead so it was all eyes on the Toughsheet Community Stadium, where 10 minutes had been added on.

Cambridge were the other selection who made punters sweat, twice coming from behind to win 4-2, while Colchester were clinging on in the end at home against Fleetwood.

But after a long wait all four ultimately did the business to secure a second Saturday winner of the season and hopefully spark a winning run similar to last this time last year, when a succession of winners after Christmas onwards boosted profits.

This Week's Acca has produced a level-stakes profit of around £900 to £10 staked over the last two full seasons and while that figure has taken a hit, it's back over the £800 mark thanks to Bolton's late strike.

And it's worth noting that our bonus midweek editions, exclusively for Sporting Life Plus readers, are not included in these figures – there have been five so far this season, with a 12/1 winner among them.

FOOTBALL TIPS