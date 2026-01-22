Four home teams are backed for success in the latest edition of This Week's Acca, enhanced to 9/1 by Sky Bet.

Neither of the top two leagues are included and the sole pick from League One sees BOLTON backed to get the better of Leyton Orient.

It's a meeting of the fourth-best home team in England's third tier against the third-worst away. Orient have managed to keep just one clean sheet in their past 12 games while losing seven of eight on the road.

Into League Two then with the first team being CAMBRIDGE as they face Tranmere. They've won their previous three in the league to extend the unbeaten run to 11.

Only leaders Bromley have gained more home points and that's just the one, with Cambridge sitting with a record of eight wins, three draws and one defeat the Abbey.

Elsewhere, we're taking promotion-chasing SALFORD for success as they host Bristol Rovers. They've won eight of their last ten in the league and FA Cup and drew the other two.

Rovers have seen some slight improvement but it's not a great deal. They've ultimately lost 13 of their last 15 games.

Finally, we're siding with COLCHESTER to beat Fleetwood. The underlying data has Colchester as the best team in League Two over the last ten games.

Fleetwood have lost their last four across all competitions, alongside five of their previous six and they are winless in that time.