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Will Evans scored twice to help us land an 11/1 Acca
Will Evans scored twice to help us land an 11/1 Acca

11/1 four-fold and 25/1 five-fold both win for This Week's Acca team

By Sporting Life
Football
Sat March 21, 2026 · 1h ago

This Week's Acca landed at 11/1 on Saturday to continue an excellent start to 2026 for the team.

Plymouth's comeback win at home against Huddersfield sealed the four-fold after Lincoln, Mansfield and Wigan all converted early leads with the minimum of fuss.

While the wait for final whistles is never without nerves, from the moment Plymouth went ahead just prior to the hour mark the advised 11/1 shot was always in winning shape and backers could breathe easier when both they and Wigan went two goals clear.

In the end, all four selected sides won by two or more goals and for an added bonus, those taking 25/1 about an enhanced five-fold by adding Bromley were also able to collect when the League Two side scored late.

TWA
Four home teams delivered for Acca backers

This Week's Acca made a hot start to the season but went through a losing run before back-to-back winners in January returned the bet into profit for the campaign.

Those profits don't include two more winners for midweek Sporting Life Plus readers but will now be added to thanks to the first successful accumulator of the month, following a couple of close calls.

It was a timely one too following our return to YouTube, meaning podcast listeners can also watch when the weekly episode is released every Thursday.

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This Week's Acca Podcast from Sporting Life

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