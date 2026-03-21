Plymouth's comeback win at home against Huddersfield sealed the four-fold after Lincoln, Mansfield and Wigan all converted early leads with the minimum of fuss.

While the wait for final whistles is never without nerves, from the moment Plymouth went ahead just prior to the hour mark the advised 11/1 shot was always in winning shape and backers could breathe easier when both they and Wigan went two goals clear.

In the end, all four selected sides won by two or more goals and for an added bonus, those taking 25/1 about an enhanced five-fold by adding Bromley were also able to collect when the League Two side scored late.