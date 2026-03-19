LINCOLN are top of League One, five points clear of second and 15 clear of third - promotion looks a matter of when not if. The Imps have only lost five times in the league all season but are without defeat across their last 21 (W16 D5).

On Saturday they host relegation stricken Rotherham who have won only one of their last nine in all competitions and three all season on their travels (D2 L13). The Millers have made a change in the dugout but it looks like too little too late.

After getting knocked-out of the FA Cup, MANSFIELD’s sole focus can switch back to securing their League One status for another campaign. The Stags start the weekend five points above the drop but since Arsenal narrowly beat them in the cup they’re unbeaten in three taking four points from play-off hopefuls Reading and Bradford and coming from two goals down to snatch a point against Barnsley.

They host a Northampton side who are winless in their last nine (D2 L7) and who are are one of the worst travellers in the division (L12 of 19).

PLYMOUTH will be eyeing up a top six finish. They’ve only lost one of their last eight (W6) and have lost just one home league game since Boxing Day which came at the hands of runaway leaders Lincoln.

The Pilgrims could leapfrog Saturday’s opponents Huddersfield with a win here and the Terriers do not travel well. They’ve lost 11 of 19 on the road and are winless in their last four trips to Wigan, Port Vale, Doncaster and Stevenage.

Gary Caldwell has made an immediate impact at WIGAN. Seven games into his second stint with the Tics, his side have won three games (D2 L2), all of which have come at home, as they inch away from the relegation zone.

He faces an Exeter side he left a little over a month ago, with the Grecians right in the relegation mix after a 12 match winless run that has seen them lose four on the spin.