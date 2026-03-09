While our usual midweek This Week's Acca is behind the Sporting Life Plus free login, as a Cheltenham Festival bonus we're unlocking this edition with three teams backed for success at 10/1 and a longshot added at 22/1.

Crisis club LEICESTER may not have won since January but new boss Gary Rowett has brought hope via encouraging draws at Championship promotion chasers Ipswich and Middlesbrough - and Stoke. Bristol City's season looks to be petering out following one win in six and three straight defeats. LINCOLN top League One thanks to an 18-match unbeaten run (W14 D4) winning eight of their last nine, conceding only three goals on the way. Exeter, meanwhile, are winless in nine matches and adjusting to the departure of Gary Caldwell to Wigan.

Paul Warne was brought in as MK DONS manager to get them out of League Two and the promotion specialist has them peaking at the right time. Unbeaten in 11 and with just one defeat in their last 16 league fixtures they'll be confident heading to a Gillingham team who have lost five of their last eight.

PORTSMOUTH have recovered from a slow start to deliver consistent points and begin edging clear of the Championship relegation zone - they sit 13th in the table over the past 16 matches. Swansea have improved lots at home but continue to struggle away, losing nine of their last 11 games on the road.

