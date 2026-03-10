Menu icon
lincoln skubala

10/1 This Week's Acca treble gives Tuesday winner for Sporting Life football team

By This Week's Acca
Football
Tue March 10, 2026 · 1h ago

Followers of This Week's Acca were celebrating a midweek success, with three teams winning to land the 10/1 treble on Tuesday.

The treble, which was unlocked on Sporting Life Plus, got off to a flying start with Leicester and MK Dons racing into 2-0 leads before the half-hour mark against Bristol City and Gillingham respectively.

The third side, Lincoln, didn't wait much longer to go in front against Exeter, as the League One leaders went ahead in the 32nd minute, leaving the treble in a winning position early on.

Leicester were in cruise control against Bristol City, eventually winning 2-0, while MK Dons were rampant against Gillingham, running out 5-1 victors.

This week's acca selections

It was all eyes on St James' Park as the Imps were still holding on to their narrow lead.

They really were hanging on, with Lincoln failing to register a single shot in the game after the 58th minute, seemingly happy to sit and defend.

Thankfully for This Week's Acca backers, that tactic worked, and they held on to get the treble over the line.

The team are now hoping they can get up winning trebles in back-to-back days, with a 9/1 treble tipped from Wednesday's slate of games.

https://www.sportinglife.com/join

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

