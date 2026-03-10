Followers of This Week's Acca were celebrating a midweek success, with three teams winning to land the 10/1 treble on Tuesday.
The treble, which was unlocked on Sporting Life Plus, got off to a flying start with Leicester and MK Dons racing into 2-0 leads before the half-hour mark against Bristol City and Gillingham respectively.
The third side, Lincoln, didn't wait much longer to go in front against Exeter, as the League One leaders went ahead in the 32nd minute, leaving the treble in a winning position early on.
Leicester were in cruise control against Bristol City, eventually winning 2-0, while MK Dons were rampant against Gillingham, running out 5-1 victors.
It was all eyes on St James' Park as the Imps were still holding on to their narrow lead.
They really were hanging on, with Lincoln failing to register a single shot in the game after the 58th minute, seemingly happy to sit and defend.
Thankfully for This Week's Acca backers, that tactic worked, and they held on to get the treble over the line.
The team are now hoping they can get up winning trebles in back-to-back days, with a 9/1 treble tipped from Wednesday's slate of games.
