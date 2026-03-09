Our Cheltenham Festival bonus continues with a second This Week's Acca unlocked, as three teams are backed for success at 9/1.
All three fixtures come from the Sky Bet Championship and a popular pick will be COVENTRY as they host Preston. Frank Lampard's side are getting ever closer to a spot in the Premier League next season.
The league leaders have lost just once in front of their own supporters this season and boast the best home record in England's second tier. Preston, meanwhile, have gained just six points from their last possible 30.
Elsewhere, SOUTHAMPTON have been flying under current management. In fact, the Saints sit fourth in the table in the time since Tonda Eckert was appointed and they have played a game fewer than those above them in this period.
They're unbeaten in their last eight in the league with six of those being victories. It's great form heading to a West Brom side who are in serious relegation trouble.
And another game of significance at the bottom sees OXFORD hosting Blackburn. The hosts have enjoyed success against the sides around them following Matt Bloomfield's arrival.
They've won their last two with one of those being against West Brom, while also beating Leicester under his guidance. Defeats have come against either sides towards the top end or in-form teams - though they did draw 0-0 away at Coventry.
Blackburn's upturn under Michael O'Neill appears to have disappeared with a 93rd-minute equaliser against Portsmouth required to avoid making it three losses in a row.
Odds correct at 16:00 GMT (09/03/26)
