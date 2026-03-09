All three fixtures come from the Sky Bet Championship and a popular pick will be COVENTRY as they host Preston. Frank Lampard's side are getting ever closer to a spot in the Premier League next season.

The league leaders have lost just once in front of their own supporters this season and boast the best home record in England's second tier. Preston, meanwhile, have gained just six points from their last possible 30.

Elsewhere, SOUTHAMPTON have been flying under current management. In fact, the Saints sit fourth in the table in the time since Tonda Eckert was appointed and they have played a game fewer than those above them in this period.

They're unbeaten in their last eight in the league with six of those being victories. It's great form heading to a West Brom side who are in serious relegation trouble.