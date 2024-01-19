Luke Littler hits nine-dart finish in first leg of Bahrain Darts quarter-final

Littler threw nine perfect darts in the very first leg of his quarter-final against Nathan Aspinall, less than three weeks after losing the final of the World Championship to Luke Humphries.

Two 180s were followed by treble 20, treble 19, double 12, as the 16-year-old produced yet more fireworks in what's his World Series debut. Phil Taylor is the only other player to have thrown a nine-dart finish in a World Series event.