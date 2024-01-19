Sporting Life
Luke Littler in action in Bahrain (BIC)
Luke Littler in action in Bahrain (BIC)

Luke Littler hits nine-dart finish in first leg of Bahrain Darts quarter-final

By Sporting Life
17:42 · FRI January 19, 2024

World Championship runner-up Luke Littler was back doing Luke Littler things with a nine-dart finish in Bahrain on Friday.

Littler threw nine perfect darts in the very first leg of his quarter-final against Nathan Aspinall, less than three weeks after losing the final of the World Championship to Luke Humphries.

Two 180s were followed by treble 20, treble 19, double 12, as the 16-year-old produced yet more fireworks in what's his World Series debut. Phil Taylor is the only other player to have thrown a nine-dart finish in a World Series event.

Littler went on to beat Aspinall 6-3, averaging 104.5 to set up a semi-final encounter with Gerwyn Price, who had earlier defeated Luke Humphries.

In a closely-fought game, the new world champion paid the price for some sloppy finishing as Price moved into the last four and a meeting with the man of the moment.

IS LUKE LITTLER THE NEXT PHIL TAYLOR?

