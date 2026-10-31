Fallon Sherrock beats Luke Littler to win £501,000 in Netflix darts challenge

Sherrock pinned double tops to bag the prize, adding to a list of achievements which includes becoming the first female player to beat a male player at the World Championship, and a televised nine-dart finish.

Sherrock was one of 24 to line up alongside several potential stars of the future, plus three players over the age of 50.

Broadcast live on Netflix and billed as a chance for amateurs to topple the world number one for a prize dwarfed only by the winner's cheque at the upcoming World Darts Championship, the one-off event took place in Manchester on Friday night.

The moment Fallon Sherrock hit a 180 before going on to #BeatLukeLittler and win £501k! pic.twitter.com/jrpkPvWBFw

It was these achievements and her profile within the sport that led some critics to question where Sherrock ought to have been given a place in the field.

Sherrock told the Press Association: "At the end of the day, I fit the criteria for this. I've never had a tour card, and I wouldn't class myself as a pro really, because all I do is just play darts for the enjoyment of it.

"I'm just so happy to overcome all the hate and win."

Sherrock's victory was met by huge cheers from the crowd and an embrace with her son before she told host Gary Lineker: "I can’t put into words how much this means.

"I’m really lost for words right now. It was a great moment. Give me an opportunity and I’ll take it every time. I’m really proud of myself."

Littler, who had beaten 14 opponents with few moments of alarm, hailed 'world class' Sherrock, adding: "I’ve enjoyed every bit of it, everything leading up to this. Maybe, Netflix, we can do it again next year?"

Hearn defends inclusion

PDC president Barry Hearn defended Sherrock's inclusion, calling Sherrock 'a worthy winner of a life changing amount of money' in a post on X.

"Do you want just a series of 20 matches where someone can't even throw a dart?" Hearn said. "No, of course we want excellence competing against excellence, and that's what it was all about."

Sporting Life darts columnist Paul Nicholson had earlier expressed his support for Sherrock, writing: "Some will say Fallon doesn’t deserve to be there, but as she’s never had a tour card, this is probably her best chance to win some life changing sums of cash.

"Who knows what this could do for any of the players."