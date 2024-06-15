Sporting Life
Nathan Aspinall bows out (Simon O'Connor/PDC)
Nathan Aspinall bows out (Simon O'Connor/PDC)

Darts results: Boris Krcmar beats Nathan Aspinall to earn crack at MVG

By Sporting Life
13:45 · SAT June 15, 2024

Boris Krcmar delivered a superb display to dump out Nathan Aspinall and set up a showdown against reigning champion Michael van Gerwen at the Superbet Poland Darts Masters in Gliwice.

Croatian number one Krcmar defied five 180s from Aspinall to win through a high-quality encounter at the PreZero Arena, averaging 97.79 to set up a clash against world number two Van Gerwen in Saturday's final stages.

“I feel great,” admitted Krcmar, who landed a stunning 127 finish on the bull on his way to a landmark victory.

“Nathan is one of the best players in the world. I played well tonight; I was a little bit nervous but I managed to win, so I’m very happy.

“I hope I can keep this form going, and I will give it my best tomorrow.”

Friday’s first round saw eight PDC superstars take on their East Europe rivals, with Krcmar the solitary regional qualifier to progress to the quarter-finals.

Van Gerwen began his defence of the title with an emphatic 6-1 win over a below-par Karel Sedlacek, pinning six of his 12 attempts at double to sweep aside the Czech star.

“It was a steady performance, but the most important thing is to win,” insisted the Dutchman, who is chasing a second World Series title of 2024.

“I think Karel is a really good player, but I think he’s better on the floor than on the stage, and I took advantage of that.

“This is going to be a huge weekend for darts in Poland and Eastern Europe, and there’s still a lot more to come from me tomorrow.”

Top seed Luke Littler survived a late scare to see off Adam Gawlas on his Poland Darts Masters debut, after the Czech star produced three consecutive 13-darters from 5-1 down to threaten an unlikely fightback.

“I started off well, but I struggled with the pace of the game,” conceded Littler, who averaged 96.97 and crashed in four maximums.

“There was always going to be a little bit of rust after my week away, but it was good to be back on stage in front of a great audience. It was like a Premier League night!”

World champion Luke Humphries began his bid for a maiden World Series crown with a routine 6-1 success against Hungarian debutant György Jehirszki, who won his solitary leg with an 11-darter.

“When György started coming back at me at the end, I got a bit more drive,” reflected the world number one.

“It wasn’t my best performance, but I know when I come back tomorrow I will be a stronger and better player.

“I would love to win a World Series title. It’s something that is not on my CV yet, but I’m sure it will happen one day!”

2024 Superbet Poland Darts Masters

Friday June 14
First round

  • Rob Cross 6-1 Sebastian Bialecki
  • Boris Krcmar 6-4 Nathan Aspinall
  • Michael Smith 6-4 Radek Szaganski
  • Peter Wright 6-0 Jacek Krupka
  • Michael van Gerwen 6-1 Karel Sedlacek
  • Luke Littler 6-4 Adam Gawlas
  • Stephen Bunting 6-1 Krzysztof Ratajski
  • Luke Humphries 6-1 György Jehirszki

Saturday June 15 (1900 local time)
Quarter-finals

  • Luke Littler v Peter Wright
  • Luke Humphries v Michael Smith
  • Rob Cross v Stephen Bunting
  • Michael van Gerwen v Boris Krcmar

Semi-finals

  • Littler/Wright v Humphries/Smith
  • Cross/Bunting v Van Gerwen/Krcmar

Final

  • Littler/Wright/Humphries/Smith v Cross/Bunting/Van Gerwen/Krcmar
