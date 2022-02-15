Mitchell Starc produced one of the worst deliveries ever seen during Australia's Twenty20 International victory over Sri Lanka.

Not only was it one of the widest of wides you're likely to see, but it was also one of the highest full tosses. Unsurprisingly, wicketkeeper Matthew Wade was unable to stop it from flying down to the boundary while it also gave Sri Lanka a free hit at the Manuka Oval.

"I don't think I've ever seen a ball go that wide!"



Matthew Wade had no chance with that one! #AUSvSL pic.twitter.com/MjC8sCvYtk — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 15, 2022

It mattered little in terms of the result as Sri Lanka, who were 95/5 at the time, could only reach 121-6 in their 20 overs as Australian duo Kane Richardson (3-21) and Ashton Agar (1-14) starred with the ball. The hosts then eased to a six wicket victorywith 19 balls remaining - which moves them into a 3-0 series lead - thanks to the efforts of Glenn Maxwell (39) and skipper Aaron Finch (35) hitting 35 as Australia reached 124-4 with 19 balls to spare. The fourth game of the five-match series is in Melbourne on Friday.