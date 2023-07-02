Boos rang out at Lord's on the fifth morning of the second Ashes Test as Jonny Bairstow was controversially run-out and England's hopes of levelling the series in jeopardy.

The hosts were 193/5 in pursuit of 371 when the final ball of Cameron Green’s over was ducked by Bairstow and as he started to walk to the middle of the wicket to speak to Ben Stokes, but Australia wicketkeeper Alex Carey instantly threw the ball in and hit the stumps. After the third umpire checked the footage to make sure Bairstow was out of his ground, he confirmed the Yorkshire batter was out for 10. England were left on 193 for six and furious with Stuart Broad walking out to join Stokes while the crowd chanted "same old Aussies, always cheating."

Broad would not waste the opportunity to make his feelings known in typical theatrical fashion by repeatedly asking the Australians if the ball is dead after the next over.

Stokes brought up the most remarkable of Test centuries with three consecutive sixes off Green. When Bairstow was out, Stokes was on 62 off 126 balls but in the space of the next 16 deliveries moved to three figures. Australia all-rounder Green felt the full force of a fired up Stokes with his 10th over going for 24 runs after one four and three maximums for England’s captain. Stokes did not celebrate his hundred and instead continued with the task at hand with England making it to lunch on 243 for six, requiring another 128 runs to win at Lord’s.

