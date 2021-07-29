Cricket betting tips: The Hundred preview as Southern Brave take on Birmingham Phoenix

The Hundred is over a week old now and whatever side of the fence you happen to sit on, the game of cricket will generally win out, with a host of big-name stars helping to ensure the competition has got off to a glitzy start and produced some close matches.

There are potential bumps in the road, however, not least the loss of England’s Test stars as they now leave the tournament to prepare for the upcoming series with India, while there have already been worrying signs at Old Trafford that some of the pitches might become more worn and tired as the summer goes on.

While that might make for the odd nail-biter along the way, I dare say organisers would have been hoping for more entertainment from the bat of some of The Hundred’s poster-boy batsmen as they try to capture a new audience.

Southampton hasn’t been the easiest place to bat in T20 cricket in the last few years either, certainly not last summer when the square was used extensively by England to accommodate series with both West Indies and Pakistan, and the bio-secure bubbles needed to host those events.

Birmingham bank on spin twins

Things might not be quite as bad on Friday, but spin usually plays a part at the Ageas Bowl and that should please Birmingham Phoenix captain Moeen Ali whose side were bowled out by Manchester Originals at Old Trafford on Sunday having won their opening match against London Spirit.

Moeen and veteran twirler Imran Tahir both bowled well in that opening win, and again on Sunday, and will continue to prove a handful on pitches assisting spin.

The issue for the Phoenix is that they haven’t yet landed on the perfect batting order, with Moeen moving himself down to number five on Sunday despite stroking a typically fluent 40 from number four in the previous game.