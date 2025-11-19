The Ashes: Former Australia great Mike Hussey backs hosts to win first Test in Perth

Former Australia batsman Mike Hussey has backed Australia’s new-look bowling attack to shine in the first Ashes test in Perth this week.
Australia have been rocked by injuries to captain Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood in the build-up to the 2025/2026 Ashes, meaning Scott Boland and Brendon Doggett are expected to join the experienced Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon in their bowling attack on Friday.
Boland has an outstanding record in Australia, but he struggled badly in the 2023 Ashes in England, only claiming two wickets in two matches and averaging 115.50.
Meanwhile, Doggett is set to make his Test debut at the age of 31 following an impressive run in domestic cricket for South Australia over the last 18 months.
When speaking on The Overlap and Betfair’s Stick to Cricket show, Hussey was confident Australia still have enough quality in their bowling attack to win in Perth.
He said: "Doggett is a good bowler, a very good bowler. I think he’s ready for Test cricket. He’s got the skill, and he’s got the experience in First Class cricket.
"The challenge for him is coming in for your first Test match, with so much hype, in the Ashes – it’s all the external pressures. You can’t prepare anyone for that. That’s going to be the challenge.
"He seems like a very level-headed guy. I think he’ll do well.
"He’s quite tall, comes from a nice height and he hits the seam. His natural shape would be away from the right-handers. He’s relentless."
As for Boland, Hussey was quick to scoff at suggestions England would look to attack him in the same way they did at home two years ago.
"He’s unbelievable on these pitches. He just finds movement.
"It’s not going to be that easy to say ‘let’s just put him under pressure and smash him off a length’ because he will find any movement in the pitch.
“The challenge for him is that now he’s in the series, Test one and probably the whole series – that’s a different dynamic for Scott Boland who has normally come in with a little less pressure as a replacement guy.
"Now he’s got to be one of the main men."
Cummins is with the Australian team in Perth this week and was sighted having a long bowl on Tuesday at what appeared to be something close to full tilt.
Hussey, who has also been around the home side in recent days, explained more.
"I had a quick chat with him and he said his body is feeling great.
"He steamed in off the long run. Poor old Jake Weatherald trying to get himself a Test match and Pat Cummins had it on a string. I don’t think he got a bat on him for an hour.
"He looked really good, but he hasn’t played much at all for six months. He’ll just build it up.
"I think they’ll be pushing hard for the second Test."
With that in mind, the panel was almost unanimous that Perth represents a golden opportunity for England to start the series with a win – but not Hussey.
"I’m backing Australia," concluded Hussey. "It’s going to be exciting."
"What I’m looking forward to seeing is how the Aussie batters handle the pace and bounce that England are going to hit them with – how they are going to handle the short stuff.
"I think some will take it on and some won’t. I don’t think it will be reckless.
"They [Australia] are pretty confident, but there are questions."
