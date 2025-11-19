Mark Wood named in 12-man England squad for first Ashes Test against Australia in Perth

Wood was seen delivering a fiery spell, including to captain Ben Stokes, and seems likely to make the final XI should he pull up well in the next couple of days.

Wood came through a rigorous bowling session in practice on Tuesday, confirming himself fully fit having suffered a late injury scare in England's warm-up match against the Lions last week.

Mark Wood is steaming in & bowling very quick this morning in Perth, even if his entire left leg is strapped up #Ashes pic.twitter.com/IVHFXq5Kh5

The prospect of a green pitch in Perth, similar to the one which saw 17 wickets fall on day one of last year's Test match against India, has seemingly pushed England towards fielding a five-pronged pace attack that will also feature Jofra Archer and Stokes himself.

Off-spinner Shoaib Bashir has been included in the 12-man squad, should England decide they want to add variety to their attack, especially if some grass if taken off the wicket at the Optus Stadium before Friday's start.

Meanwhile, Australia firmed up their preparations with a long net session which saw opener Jake Weatherald feature heavily as he pushes hard to make his Test debut.

Interestingly, all-rounder Beau Webster was seen fielding at third slip despite the expectation that he will lose his place in the team to Cameron Green.

Latest from the Ashes

Mark Wood and Shoaib Bashir were both included in England's 12-man squad to face Australia in the first Ashes Test in Perth.

