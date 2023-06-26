The Ashes: Analysis, past results and betting pointers for the third Test at Headingley

Overview:

Headingley has been responsible for some of the great Ashes moments, from Ian Botham’s Ashes in 1981 to Ben Stokes’ remarkable heist in 2019.

Those were occasions when two of England’s finest all-rounders produced remarkable batting solos to lead their team to unlikely victories, and for all Leeds has earned a reputation for suiting seam and swing bowlers, Headingley has become a very good place to bat in recent years.

The old adage remains – look up, not down, at Headingley – but the pitches generally last nowadays and that can make for some thrilling run chases late into Test matches.

2019 Ashes: England won by 1 wicket

Australia: 179 & 246

England: 67 & 362-9

Man of the Match: Ben Stokes 135* & 4-101

The 2019 Test match at Headingley is one of the defining moments in recent Ashes history, Ben Stokes pulling off an unlikely heist with a thrilling hundred in the final innings as he and Jack Leach hauled England over the winning line by one wicket.

It was yet another match in which fortunes fluctuated greatly. England's bowlers made good use of overcast conditions on day one, but Australia fought hard and did well to post 179 batting first.

When they ran through England for only 67 on day two, it appeared inevitable that they would retain the Ashes in Leeds.

In setting England a mammoth 359 to win, Australia were huge favourites, but Joe Root and Joe Denly battled hard for their respective half-centuries, wearing down Australia’s attack that would eventually falter 24 hours later on day four.

That didn’t look likely when last man Leach joined Stokes with 73 still required, but Stokes blitzed his way to an incredible hundred – helped by some poor use of the DRS system by Australia – before he cut Pat Cummins to the fence to pull off the most famous of victories.

Out of an unbroken partnership of 76, Leach contributed a solitary single, Stokes 74 from 45 deliveries.

Last Test match: England v New Zealand, 2022 – England won by 7 wickets

New Zealand: 329 & 326

England: 360 & 296-3

Man of the Match: Jack Leach 5-100 & 6-66

Another pulsating encounter which swung one way and then the other. New Zealand will probably look back on their first innings when only making 329 on a good pitch and think they missed an opportunity to post an even bigger score.

Once again, Daryl Mitchell was their hero with a fine hundred, and when Trent Boult reduced England to 21-4 with a brilliant opening burst with the new ball, the Kiwis were firmly in control.

However, a magnificent 162 from Jonny Bairstow, ably supported by debutant Jamie Overton who made 92, allowed England to sneak a first innings lead, and conditions remained excellent for batting as New Zealand again passed 300, before England chased down 296 inside 55 overs for the loss of only three wickets.

Betting pointer:

The two Test matches quoted above, in 2019 and 2022, demonstrate perfectly the beauty of Test cricket at Headingley.

When the clouds have rolled in over this famous, old venue, the likes of Trent Boult, Jofra Archer and Pat Cummins have run riot. But when the sun shines, Leeds is a very good place to bat, with a true surface and a fast outfield.

No more is that evident than in white-ball cricket, Yorkshire and opponents regularly posting in excess of 200 in the T20 Blast, and Headingley proving one of the best places to bat in the last summer’s edition of the The Hundred.

And we saw that again last summer when England chased down 296 against New Zealand at a common canter after the ball had dominated earlier in the match when conditions helped the seamers find considerable sideways movement.

Any betting advice for Leeds is always conditions dependant, but if the sun shines, big runs and big individual scores are very possible. Keep a very close eye on the weather is the simple advice.